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New York's Hindu Community Just Learned Mayor Mamdani's Not a Fan of Them, Either

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 27, 2026 5:30 PM
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New York's Hindu Community Just Learned Mayor Mamdani's Not a Fan of Them, Either
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

First it was New York's Jews, then the Italians. Now Mayor Zohran Mamdani has found another group he opposes: Hindus. 

Mamdani is objecting to a Hindu celebration scheduled for Madison Square Garden. Why? Because he doesn't like the politics of the event.

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Here's more:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Tuesday he did not support an upcoming event in his city featuring the leader of the Hindu nationalist group that is the ideological parent of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is scheduled to speak at a Manhattan event on Saturday, according to the event's website.

"I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction to cancel a private event," Mamdani, who is the first Muslim and Indian American mayor of New York City, said when asked if the event should be canceled.

The city should not have the authority to cancel a private event just because the Mayor doesn't like it.

Yes.

Yes. Remember when they tried to cancel a Trump event at Madison Square Garden? They're the censors.

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Well, isn't that lovely?

That's what this boils down to. You do not have to like or support Mohan Bhawat or the RSS, which was behind the assassination of Gandhi in 1948. But there's now a pattern with Mamdani attacking non-Muslim groups holding private gatherings in NYC. That should be horrifying, because it is.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANTISEMITISM | CENSORSHIP | NEW YORK | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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