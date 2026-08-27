New York's Hindu Community Just Learned Mayor Mamdani's Not a Fan of Them, Either

First it was New York's Jews, then the Italians. Now Mayor Zohran Mamdani has found another group he opposes: Hindus.

Mamdani is objecting to a Hindu celebration scheduled for Madison Square Garden. Why? Because he doesn't like the politics of the event.

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First the Jews. Then the Italians. Now Hindus.



Zohran Mamdani has found yet another New York community to target, opposing a Hindu celebration at Madison Square Garden because he objects to its politics. The mayor of America’s most diverse city seems determined to divide it one… — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) August 26, 2026

Here's more:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Tuesday he did not support an upcoming event in his city featuring the leader of the Hindu nationalist group that is the ideological parent of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is scheduled to speak at a Manhattan event on Saturday, according to the event's website. "I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction to cancel a private event," Mamdani, who is the first Muslim and Indian American mayor of New York City, said when asked if the event should be canceled.

The city should not have the authority to cancel a private event just because the Mayor doesn't like it.

The “C” is coming for everyone, like PacMan. pic.twitter.com/AqblpUGBHD — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) August 26, 2026

Yes.

New York Dems try to do this kind of stuff. pic.twitter.com/3LIU5ZDcVV — Never Mind (@NeverMi49223793) August 27, 2026

Yes. Remember when they tried to cancel a Trump event at Madison Square Garden? They're the censors.

While running for New York State Assembly years ago, Mamdani attended a rally in which participants referred to Hindus using expletives.



He loathes not just Israel and Netanyahu, but Jews. And he loathes not just the BJP and Modi, but Hindus; it’s long been this way. https://t.co/EtD8FTLxtJ pic.twitter.com/A8kIeqkZKz — Renu Mukherjee (@RenuMukherjee1) August 26, 2026

Well, isn't that lovely?

I emphatically do not support Mohan Bhagwat or the RSS, but for an elected mayor to attack every non-Muslim religious community in NYC for holding private gatherings, and muse about using the power of the state to ban them, is horrifying. https://t.co/S26Upi67w0 — Salad Shooter 🇺🇸🇮🇱📟🚁 (@saladprocessor) August 26, 2026

That's what this boils down to. You do not have to like or support Mohan Bhawat or the RSS, which was behind the assassination of Gandhi in 1948. But there's now a pattern with Mamdani attacking non-Muslim groups holding private gatherings in NYC. That should be horrifying, because it is.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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