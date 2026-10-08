Mamdani Sent a Clear Message to NYC Jews With His Oct. 7 Dinner Plans

Subtlety isn't New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's strong suit. After being booed and harassed a vigil for the victims on the third anniversary of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel, he sent a very clear message to New York's Jewish community with his choice of dinner plans.

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Mamdani went to dinner at the only Palestinian restaurant in the city, located on the Upper West Side. There are thousands of places for Mamdani to dine, and he chose this. Then again, we shouldn't be surprised. He met with Palestinians in New York after attending the vigil, lest his supporters think he actually cared about Jews for a second there.

NYC @NYCMayor making quite a statement. Having dinner at the only Palestinian restaurant on the Upper West Side this October 7th. pic.twitter.com/6w0FUaq47Y — kendis (@kendisgibson) October 8, 2026

The video shows Mamdani sitting inside, flanked by others, laughing and eating.

There’s no such thing as a “Palestinian” restaurant — Kosher (@koshercockney) October 8, 2026

Correct.

A big middle finger is the statement. — Mitchell Wexler (@MitchWex) October 8, 2026

But Mamdani is totally serious about fighting antisemitism. Trust him.

they will do anything to get over the fact that tiny Israel is the strong horse against billions of muslims and countless western anti semites



Mamdani and his allies outnumber Jews over 100-1 and are helpless. — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) October 8, 2026

It makes them so angry they haven't wiped Israel off the map yet.

dinner at palestinian restaurant on oct 7th. jesus christ man https://t.co/EQw34rHr3m — sucks (@powerbottomdad1) October 8, 2026

There is no guessing at what Mamdani's message was here. Three years after Hamas killed 1,200 people and took hundreds more hostage — including Americans — Mamdani sides with Palestine, and the terrorists who run Gaza.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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