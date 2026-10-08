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Mamdani Sent a Clear Message to NYC Jews With His Oct. 7 Dinner Plans

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 08, 2026 8:00 AM
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Mamdani Sent a Clear Message to NYC Jews With His Oct. 7 Dinner Plans
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Subtlety isn't New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's strong suit. After being booed and harassed a vigil for the victims on the third anniversary of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel, he sent a very clear message to New York's Jewish community with his choice of dinner plans.

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Mamdani went to dinner at the only Palestinian restaurant in the city, located on the Upper West Side. There are thousands of places for Mamdani to dine, and he chose this. Then again, we shouldn't be surprised. He met with Palestinians in New York after attending the vigil, lest his supporters think he actually cared about Jews for a second there.

The video shows Mamdani sitting inside, flanked by others, laughing and eating.

Correct.

But Mamdani is totally serious about fighting antisemitism. Trust him.

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It makes them so angry they haven't wiped Israel off the map yet.

There is no guessing at what Mamdani's message was here. Three years after Hamas killed 1,200 people and took hundreds more hostage — including Americans — Mamdani sides with Palestine, and the terrorists who run Gaza.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANTISEMITISM | HAMAS | NEW YORK | PALESTINIANS | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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