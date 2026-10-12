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The Criminal Illegal Alien Shot by ICE Was Known for Terrorizing His NYC Apartment Building

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 12, 2026 12:30 PM
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The Criminal Illegal Alien Shot by ICE Was Known for Terrorizing His NYC Apartment Building
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Oscar Belgal, the criminal illegal alien who was shot by ICE last week as he tried to flee federal agents, was known in his Washington Heights apartment building as a "menace to society." Belgal, who also has ties to the violent Trinitarios street gang, would routinely engage in unhinged outbursts while living in the building, including one incident where he pulled a machete on another resident's nephew.

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He claimed Belgal — who the feds believe slipped into the US with a migrant caravan in 2022 without encountering border patrol — whipped out the massive blade during a fight with the man outside the building last year. No one was seriously injured in the squabble, he added. 

Belgal’s rap sheet includes a 2023 armed robbery conviction and an August 2025 arrest for allegedly selling lethal drugs like fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

Those cases were not bail-eligible — so Belgal was sprung after his arrest, though prosecutors were granted the highest level of “supervised release,” sources have said. He reportedly told officials he was not in a gang, and has pleaded not guilty in that case, which remains open.

ICE demanded local authorities hand him over after the 2025 arrest, but the request was not honored because of New York’s sanctuary laws. 

Agents first tried to arrest Belgal in September  but he evaded capture, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

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Incredible. None of Belgal's former neighbors are sad to see him go.

Yeah, Zohran Mamdani is mad ICE removed this criminal from the neighborhood.

Would anyone be surprised if Gov. Hochul decided to issue a pardon in an effort to protect Belgal from deportation?

No.

The Left always picks the worst possible people to elevate as martyrs.

Why do people keep voting for Democrats, knowing they love guys like Belgal and hate the ICE agents who keep our community safe?

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Democrats hate you. They don't even hide it.

That's not going to happen.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | SANCTUARY CITIES
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