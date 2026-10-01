Brandon Johnson Had This to Say About Combatting Crime in Chicago

We know Democrats don't care about crime or removing dangerous criminals from our cities. That goes doubly for illegal aliens, who Democrats will defend tirelessly — to the point of pardoning them to protect them from deportation.

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In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson not only resisted ICE efforts to clean up his crime-ridden city, but explained keeping Chicagoans safe is just not his job.

REPORTER: Tom Homan came to Chicago and within 24 hours found a criminal illegal alien convicted sex offender who was living here since 2009. Why can’t you do that?



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson: It’s not my job pic.twitter.com/JbE1sl9CIW — Deep Leaks (@DeepLeaksHQ) September 30, 2026

"Because that's their job," Johnson said. "That is their job. The federal government has a responsibility to make sure that individuals who are undocumented, who have been charged with and convicted of a crime, it is the federal government's responsibility to do their part and uphold the law."

Kudos to the reporter, who bluntly asked Johnson, "Your job's not to keep the people of Chicago safe?"

Johnson spoke over him.

"Our local police department, along with our public health department, along with our other sister agencies, are working to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago, and as we've stated repeatedly, those critical investments- you continue to see the results," he continued, "as violent crime continues to fall in Chicago."

what a great soundbite for his opponents to use in the upcoming mayoral election — KellyMac (@Badgergrl90) September 30, 2026

Hopefully Chicago kicks Johnson to the curb. Then again, we thought Lori Lightfoot was bad and Chicago elected someone even worse.

But he thinks it’s his job to prevent people like that from getting arrested — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) September 30, 2026

He sure does. Johnson called policing and jailing criminals "unholy."

So why y'all fighting ICE in doing this important job? Why are you providing sanctuary for criminals? https://t.co/BTPoqyXE14 — Breuck @ Even Melanin (@BreuckOnX) September 30, 2026

Wasn't that an interesting admission by Johnson? He admitted the feds are doing their job when they remove illegal aliens — and they're all criminals — from our cities.

Frankly, we're shocked Johnson even said that.

The Mayor says his job is not securing safety for his cities people by supporting law enforcement detaining and arresting illegal aliens who are wanted criminals. Then what need has any Chicagoan of such a Mayor? This kind of leadership heightens crime increasing risk to the… https://t.co/KiMawqGhRk — Renee' Springer - (@SpringerRC24720) October 1, 2026

Chicago's mayoral election is scheduled for February 23, 2027. If no candidate gets a majority of votes, a runoff election will be held on April 6. Johnson is facing numerous challengers in the race, including Alexi Giannoulias, the Illinois Secretary of State; Susana Mendoza, the Illinois State Comptroller; and Rep. Mike Quigley (IL-05).

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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