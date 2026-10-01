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Brandon Johnson Had This to Say About Combatting Crime in Chicago

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 01, 2026 7:30 PM
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Brandon Johnson Had This to Say About Combatting Crime in Chicago
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

We know Democrats don't care about crime or removing dangerous criminals from our cities. That goes doubly for illegal aliens, who Democrats will defend tirelessly — to the point of pardoning them to protect them from deportation.

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In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson not only resisted ICE efforts to clean up his crime-ridden city, but explained keeping Chicagoans safe is just not his job.

"Because that's their job," Johnson said. "That is their job. The federal government has a responsibility to make sure that individuals who are undocumented, who have been charged with and convicted of a crime, it is the federal government's responsibility to do their part and uphold the law."

Kudos to the reporter, who bluntly asked Johnson, "Your job's not to keep the people of Chicago safe?" 

Johnson spoke over him.

"Our local police department, along with our public health department, along with our other sister agencies, are working to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago, and as we've stated repeatedly, those critical investments- you continue to see the results," he continued, "as violent crime continues to fall in Chicago."

Hopefully Chicago kicks Johnson to the curb. Then again, we thought Lori Lightfoot was bad and Chicago elected someone even worse.

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He sure does. Johnson called policing and jailing criminals "unholy."

Wasn't that an interesting admission by Johnson? He admitted the feds are doing their job when they remove illegal aliens — and they're all criminals — from our cities.

Frankly, we're shocked Johnson even said that.

Chicago's mayoral election is scheduled for February 23, 2027. If no candidate gets a majority of votes, a runoff election will be held on April 6.  Johnson is facing numerous challengers in the race, including Alexi Giannoulias, the Illinois Secretary of State; Susana Mendoza, the Illinois State Comptroller; and Rep. Mike Quigley (IL-05).

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHICAGO | CRIME | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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