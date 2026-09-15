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Brandon Johnson Announces He'll Seek Second Term to Finish Destroying Chicago

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 15, 2026 4:30 PM
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Brandon Johnson Announces He'll Seek Second Term to Finish Destroying Chicago
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has run the Windy City into the ground. He ended the ShotSpotter program, which led to the deaths of dozens of men and boys, most of them black. He attacks the police, calls jailing criminals "unholy," and blames Indiana for the city's gun violence. The city and school district are both running massive budget deficits, and he's raising taxes on residents and businesses. 

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Despite that, Johnson announced his bid for reelection and said "our work is not done."

That sure sounds like a threat to us.

Turley, who hails from Chicago, is not impressed.

Here's more:

Mayor Brandon Johnson launched a bid for reelection on Sunday, asking Chicago voters to send him back to City Hall for another four years after he spent his first term battered by outside events and suffering from self-inflicted wounds.

Ahead of his announcement, Johnson told WTTW News that deciding to run for reelection was not a tough decision, saying he is determined to build on what he called the considerable accomplishments of his first term.

“We can’t go backward,” Johnson said, accusing his rivals of wanting to close schools and “militarize our streets.”

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is one of several candidates for mayor to vow to hire 1,000 more police officers. Giannoulias has also said he is prepared to close schools with too few students.

In a video posted early Sunday morning, Johnson vowed to make life in Chicago more affordable and promised “we are just getting started.”

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What "considerable accomplishments"?

He lost the Chicago Bears, who are building a new stadium just across the border in friendlier Indiana.

That's probably true.

We thought Lori Lightfoot was bad.

Illinois really delivered the trifecta on this one.

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In 2023, Johnson beat Paul Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, by less than five points.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHICAGO | CRIME | ILLINOIS | TAXES
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