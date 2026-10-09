Stephen Miller Warns the Democrat Party Is 'Embracing Jihadism' Across the Nation

It's been undeniable for a while now that the Democrat Party has chosen terrorists like Hamas and Hezbollah over Israel and even America. Immediately after the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks, pro-Hamas encampments broke out on college campuses across the country. Jews were assaulted and harassed and Democrats in Congress called for defunding Israel, including the defensive Iron Dome.

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Democrats have also nominated candidates like Abdul El-Sayed, who has ties to terrorist organizations including the Muslim Brotherhood, and Zohran Mamdani, who wants to globalize the intifada. CAIR bragged about getting more candidates like El-Sayed and Mamdani elected to office nationwide. Few Democrats are speaking out against it.

Stephen Miller, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, is spelling it out for us: Democrats have embraced jihadism.

.@StephenM: "What we're dealing with here is a Democrat Party, from coast to coast, that is embracing jihadism." 🎯 pic.twitter.com/algGBI48Ux — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2026

"Fundamentally, Sean, what we're dealing with here is a Democrat Party from coast to coast that is embracing jihadism," Miller said. "You have, of course, the mayor of New York City that refuses to simply mourn the victims of the October 7 atrocity without also trying to make a statement justifying the violent resistance, quote-unquote, that has taken place by terrorists in Palestinian territory."

"Then you have Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. A candidate who campaigned with Hasan Piker, an openly pro-terrorist, pro-jihad, anti-American extremist who celebrated 9/11," he continued. "You have in Minnesota an entire statewide political leadership system — Walz, Klobuchar, the whole state, Keith Ellison, that continues to shield, protect, harbor and support the radicalized members of the Somali refugee community; even on the heels of the FBI stopping what would have been a mass casualty by a Somali ISIS supporter at the Mall of America."

"You have a Democrat Party that, at every single level, that refuses to side with the American military, the American President, the American government in combat operations against the Iranian regime which has spread death, terror, and destruction all over the world. And you also have a Democrat Party that continues to support Islamist jihad migration into every part of this country," Miller said.

"When President Trump came into office in his first term, he put a travel ban on terrorist hotspots," he added. "The Democrat Party opened the floodgates to those same hotspots. President Trump shut those gates again. But every single day, Democrats are agitating to bring massive flows of refugees from the most pro-jihad areas of the planet into the United States. The Democrat Party has become, Sean, a jihad party."

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