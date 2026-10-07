Man Arrested in Alleged ISIS-Inspired 'Mass Casualty' Attack on Mall of America

An 18-year-old in Minnesota has been charged for allegedly “planning a mass casualty attack in support of ISIS,” according U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Dan Rosen on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud was allegedly planning to conduct a shooting “later this month” at the Mall of America “in order to commit a federal crime of terrorism, including attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.”

🚨 U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Dan Rosen says the FBI has arrested and charged 18-year-old Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud for planning a mass casualty attack in support of ISIS at the Mall of America https://t.co/MyMZa6NMCo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 7, 2026

Rosen said that the suspect had obtained an AK-47 and “200 rounds of ammunition.”

“They were able to detect the threat, and disrupt it, before the defendant carried out his intention to kill, in his words ‘maybe 30 to 60 people,’” Rosen said.

“Mohamud allegedly sent messages pledging his support to ISIS and propaganda videos to a confidential source,” Attorney General Todd Blanche posted to X.

“These threats are taken extremely seriously and we’re grateful this attack was stopped in its tracks by federal law enforcement who work every day to keep our country safe,” he added.

FBI Director Kash Patel thanked the Minneapolis division for their “outstanding work” in taking the man into custody.

“This FBI is finding terrorists BEFORE they can attack Americans — and we will keep using every resource we have to dismantle their networks across this country,” Patel said.

🚨 ANOTHER ISIS-INSPIRED MASS CASUALTY PLOT STOPPED. Today the FBI arrested an individual who allegedly obtained a weapon to carry out an attack in support of ISIS. This FBI is finding terrorists BEFORE they can attack Americans — and we will keep using every resource we have to dismantle their networks across this country. Outstanding work by @FBIMinneapolis. They likely saved lives. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 7, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.