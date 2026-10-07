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Man Arrested in Alleged ISIS-Inspired 'Mass Casualty' Attack on Mall of America

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 07, 2026 2:28 PM
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Man Arrested in Alleged ISIS-Inspired 'Mass Casualty' Attack on Mall of America
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

An 18-year-old in Minnesota has been charged for allegedly “planning a mass casualty attack in support of ISIS,” according U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Dan Rosen on Wednesday afternoon.

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Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud was allegedly planning to conduct a shooting “later this month” at the Mall of America “in order to commit a federal crime of terrorism, including attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.” 

Rosen said that the suspect had obtained an AK-47 and “200 rounds of ammunition.” 

“They were able to detect the threat, and disrupt it, before the defendant carried out his intention to kill, in his words ‘maybe 30 to 60 people,’” Rosen said.

“Mohamud allegedly sent messages pledging his support to ISIS and propaganda videos to a confidential source,” Attorney General Todd Blanche posted to X. 

“These threats are taken extremely seriously and we’re grateful this attack was stopped in its tracks by federal law enforcement who work every day to keep our country safe,” he added. 

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FBI Director Kash Patel thanked the Minneapolis division for their “outstanding work” in taking the man into custody.

“This FBI is finding terrorists BEFORE they can attack Americans — and we will keep using every resource we have to dismantle their networks across this country,” Patel said. 

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News Topics TERRORISM | FBI | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | MINNESOTA
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