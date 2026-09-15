Mike Rogers Takes a Stand Against the Liberal Media Bias

While debates are a vital part of the election process, the scales have always tipped in Democrats' favor. Often, Republican candidates are not just debating their Democrat opponent, but they have to debate the moderator, too. In Michigan, Republican Mike Rogers is drawing a line in the sand and taking a stand against the partisan liberal media by refusing to debate Abdul El-Sayed because of the bias of moderator Roop Raj.

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Rogers has committed to two debates against El-Sayed, including one on WOOD TV8 moderated by Rick Albin and a WXYZ-TV Channel 7 debate hosted by Chuck Stokes. That's the same schedule his campaign ran in 2024.

According to the Rogers' campaign, Roop Raj "continues to conduct himself in a manner that is inconsistent with the level of gravity required to moderate a debate for the number one U.S. Senate race in the country." They point to several incidents where Roop Raj showed his bias.

In July, Roop Raj allowed candidates' consultants and staff to ask questions from the audience during the Republican gubernatorial primary debate. This includes questions from Andrea Bitely, former campaign spokesperson for Mike Duggan, a Democrat who served as Wayne County prosecutor and Mayor of Detroit. None of the affiliations were disclosed, as well as a Republican consultant and former spokesperson for Rep. John James. Democrats pounced on this, calling the debate "evidence of an incredibly weak bench of candidates for governor."

During a debate between Abdul El-Sayed and Haley Stevens, Roop Raj failed to fact-check blatantly false statements from the candidates, including El-Sayed's assertion that he doesn't take money from corporate PACs. During another debate, Roop Raj pushed El-Sayed's unfair attacks against Stevens, showing clear bias.

Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) got rolled during the AIPAC portion of the debate.



Stevens should have said:



“You have to be an American citizen to donate to AIPAC. Do you have a problem with American Jews?”



Stevens talked in circles instead. pic.twitter.com/LrfnWg5hAJ — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) July 28, 2026

Roop Raj also referred to El-Sayed as a "political outsider" who is "pretty brilliant."

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And El-Sayed's campaign buddy, Hasan Piker, praised Roop Raj, too, calling him "my GOAT" and vowing to "kiss him on the mouth when I go to Michigan."

"MY GOAT. THIS GUY IS MY GOAT. I'M GONNA KISS HIM ON THE MOUTH WHEN I GO TO MICHIGAN, DUDE." HASAN IS OBSESSED WITH THE MODERATOR FOR THE MICHIGAN DEBATE ON @FOX2News 😭 pic.twitter.com/HsgytlR7AC — adri ♡ (@socialistadri) July 27, 2026

Given Roop Raj's history of blatant political bias, it's clear that any debate he moderates would be neither fair nor impartial.

Mike Rogers is taking a stand against the liberal media and refusing to participate in a debate where the moderator refuses to be a neutral participant.

"Michiganders deserve to see their candidates engage in a healthy, fair debate — not one compromised by media bias," said Rogers' Communications Director Alyssa Brouillet. "Roop Raj has made his position clear, from praising Abdul as 'brilliant' to being celebrated by Hasan Piker as 'my GOAT,' and bragging about his political stunts. Mike looks forward to making his case to working families and to making Abdul answer to voters for the conman he is."

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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