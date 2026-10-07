Troy Jackson Lost Big in Last Night's Debate With Susan Collins

Senator Susan Collins faced off against her Democrat opponent Troy Jackson in a debate last night, and Collins absolutely mopped the floor with Jackson, who did nothing but prove how out-of-touch with Maine voters he is, and how he's utterly unfit for the U.S. Senate.

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Jackson not only wants to raise taxes on hard working Maine families, he wants to take away their private health insurance and force them into communist, government-run healthcare.

Maine Democrat Troy Jackson wants to raise taxes on hardworking Mainers, strip away their private insurance, and force them onto communist, government-run healthcare. pic.twitter.com/UErqxuwoac — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2026

"Yes, I do support Medicare for All," Jackson said. "You know what's an unavoidable death? Is being able to go into the hospital and get service and not know that you're going to go bankrupt because the healthcare industry is trying to rook you out of everything that you have."

Under Jackson, Mainers paid the highest percentage of their income to property taxes — more than any other state. Instead of making home ownership affordable, Jackson wants to raise taxes, seize your property, and give it away to other people.

FACT CHECK: Under Troy Jackson, Mainers paid the highest percentage of their income to property taxes than any other state.



Jackson doesn't care about helping Mainers, he wants to raise taxes so you can't afford your home then have the government seize your property. pic.twitter.com/iHohDnkC2W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2026

The Democratic Socialists of America have endorsed Jackson, and he doesn't want Maine voters to know this.

Since Troy Jackson won't answer: Jackson is endorsed by The Democratic Socialists of America.



Jackson is also omitting that the government-run healthcare plan he is supporting would raise your taxes and take away your private health insurance. pic.twitter.com/WAxIkGskVl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2026

"39 percent of ... Mainers polled in a recent poll have an unfavorable view of socialism," said the moderator. "Can you clarify, are you a member of the DSA? Is that why you support Medicare for All? Just so voters are clear on where you stand."

"I support Medicare for All so people that I know across the state have healthcare," Jackson replied, not answering the question.

Jackson doesn't even seem to know what the Senate does. In one eye-opening answer, Jackson said a couple of votes don't matter in the legislative process.

Troy Jackson - who is literally running for U.S. Senate - says 1 or 2 votes doesn't matter in the legislative process.



You literally can't make this up. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/vGahq6dfNh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2026

"I mean, we have a system here in Maine where joint committees and things like that and having one person vote for a bill is useless," Jackson said. "It actually gums the system up."

He even went so far as to insult voters.

Troy Jackson thinks you are too dumb to know he sold out Mainers to enrich himself and his family.



Jackson is corrupt. pic.twitter.com/oWgY97tfhL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2026

"Yeah, well, I mean my son didn't do anything wrong and independent fact-checkers have proven that time and time again that there was nothing there," Jackson said.

That controversy involves Jackson's son, Chace, and a 2024 Maine Maritime Academy funding bill. According to reporting by the Washington Free Beacon, Jackson cosponsored a bill that would have sent $13.4 million in state money to the Maine Maritime Academy while his son was registered as the school's legislative coordinator and worked as a lobbyist.

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Jackson also doesn't care about fraud in his state, even though investigations uncovered millions of dollars lost to scams.

Troy Jackson says he hasn't been paying attention to the MILLIONS in fraud uncovered in his own state...



JACKSON: "I don't know exactly what has been happening there." pic.twitter.com/DqPDqKk5b7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2026

"Taxpayer money is always needed to be taken care of, spent wisely," Jackson said. "I mean, I'm not in the administration so I don't know exactly what's been happening there."

And Jackson, unsurprisingly, opposes voter ID — despite the fact an overwhelming majority of voters, including Democrats, do.

MODERATOR: Should voters have to show ID at the polls?



TROY JACKSON: No pic.twitter.com/UCpYPyuiFo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2026

"No, as a working logger, many times I went to the poll without my ID," he replied.

Jackson is simply Graham Platner 2.0, tapped to run against Collins after Platner was forced out of the race when Democrats realized he would lose. Jackson even defended Platner following his many accusations, including accusations of domestic abuse and sexual assault. Jackson himself was accused of violently pushing around his partner, according to statements she made to police. A witness also said he saw Jackson open-hand slap her outside a bar in a separate incident. Jackson has a history of "conflicts" with his fellow lawmakers including banging on tables during disagreements, cursing at a female legislator and screaming at another female legislator. One female lawmaker even said Jackson was "too emotional to be in politics." He reportedly threw a water bottle in anger and was called "aggressive" to the point one witness was afraid to be in the same room with Jackson.

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Jackson also admitted he would have run as a communist, called for the government seizure of private property, campaigned with communists and attended an event the Communist Party USA co-hosted for him, and supports a far-left socialist platform that would cost each American household $350,000.

"Temu Graham Platner Troy Jackson, who impregnated his cousin twice, has inspired less enthusiasm for his campaign than watching paint dry," said RNC spokesperson Kristen Cianci. "Jackson's fallen back on mudslinging and virtue signaling to the far-left in his desperation to salvage his flailing campaign. Mainers are less than impressed and will be chomping at the bit to reelect Senator Susan Collins."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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