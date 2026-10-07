'Troy Doesn't Know Ball': Social Media Reacts to Maine Senate Debate

During Maine’s Senate debate between Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Troy Jackson on Tuesday, Collins put on a masterclass of how to scorch an opponent on a debate stage. The internet took notice.

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Tuesday’s debate, taking place just 28 days before Election Day, covered topics ranging from costs of Medicare to allegations concerning Jackson and his family, each candidate’s legislative history, and voter ID.

Some online noted Jackson, who once admitted he “would’ve run as a communist,” displayed a confusing amount of ignorance about how the government works, including one instance where he blamed Collins and the federal government for insufficient Medicaid rates and reimbursements.

“Medicaid rates are set by the state,” Collins shot back, pointing to Jackson’s time in state government. “They are not set by the federal government. Medicare rates are set by the federal government, so it is Augusta that is responsible for the inadequate reimbursements under the Medicaid program.”

“This is becoming uncomfortable to watch,” Graham Pollard of The Maine Wire wrote on X. “TROY DOESN’T KNOW BALL.”

“Mind-boggling that Troy Jackson could have spearheaded Medicaid welfare expansion for more than a decade, served as Senate President when the welfare program was expanded to able-bodied childless adults and non-citizens, and he still doesn’t know how it works,” Steve Robinson, also of The Maine Wire, added.

“Deft of Collins. Daft of Jackson,” New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said of the clip.

Jackson continued to rattle off uneducated remarks throughout the debate, including stating that one or two votes in a legislature don't really matter.

“Having one person vote for the bill is useless,” Jackson said. “It actually gums the system up.”

Troy Jackson - who is literally running for U.S. Senate - says 1 or 2 votes doesn't matter in the legislative process. You literally can't make this up. 🤡 https://t.co/vGahq6dfNh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2026

At another point in the debate, Collins outed Jackson for his losing record in the state legislature and questioned how he planned to improve it in D.C.

“In your more than 20 years in the legislature, more than one third of your bills were unanimously rejected in committee. You couldn’t even find one Democrat on the committee to support a third of your bills,” Collins said. “If you can't find one person in your own party to vote for your bills when you were the Senate president in Maine, how do you think you're going to get things done in a closely divided Senate as the most junior senator?”

“Mic drop from @SenSusanCollins,” wrote National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Deputy Political Director Kaeley Gemmill.

“@SenSusanCollins always has receipts,” NRSC Communications Director Joanna Rodriguez said of the same clip.

That’s it, I’ve seen enough. Six more years of Susan Collins. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 7, 2026

“Don’t come at the queen,” wrote Nathan Brand, a Republican strategist.

When asked if he supports requiring voter ID to be shown at the polls, Jackson said no and cited his work as a logger, saying on several occasions he “went to the polls without my ID.”

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"Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?" Troy Jackson: "NO." https://t.co/h3O7hof10B — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 7, 2026

“As we all know, it is impossible to log while holding thin plastic rectangles. It’s also near impossible to store something like a drivers license in the truck that you’re operating,” conservative commentator Stu Burguiere wrote.

Jackson also downplayed his lobbyist son’s multi-million dollar corruption scheme, saying his son “didn’t do anything wrong” and that there’s “nothing there.”

“So using his state senate dad to funnel millions of taxpayer dollars to his client isn’t wrong?” the NRSC asked.

Some noted Jackson seemed nervous or unprepared for the debate and questioned his constant need to read his notes.

“Lowkey embarrassing how much Troy Jackson is relying on his notes in this Maine Senate debate,” Peter Hasson said.

NRSC National Press Secretary Bernadette Breslin posted a series of pictures showing Jackson furiously studying his notes mid-debate.

https://t.co/EqJc8OCW9V — Bernadette Breslin (@bernbreslin_) October 7, 2026

During closing statements, Jackson’s bland attempt to make a final pitch to voters included declaring Maine “had some of the most progressive laws in the country.”

“Temu Graham Platner Troy Jackson, who impregnated his cousin twice, has inspired less enthusiasm for his campaign than watching paint dry,” the Republicans account quipped.

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Collins, meanwhile, issued one final jab at Jackson as the debate’s curtain was falling, calling him out for being a Steelers fan.

🚨MASTER CLASS: The credits are about to roll... but PATRIOT @SenSusanCollins calls out Troy Jackson for being a STEELERS FAN https://t.co/DitqdaRrzt — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 7, 2026

Jackson is not only a Steelers fan in Patriots territory, but Tuesday’s debate suggested he may be just as out of place in the U.S. Senate.

“Tonight might have gone better for Troy if he had actually had to campaign for this nomination, instead of having it handed to him by party delegates,” Blake Kernen, Collins’ communications director, wrote. “This job wasn’t Troy’s first choice... and Mainers didn’t have a choice.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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