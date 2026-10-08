A Violent Rapist Was Sentenced to Prison Last Year. Will Spanberger's Woke Parole Board Release Him?

A rape survivor says she's "alarmed" after learning that Gov. Abigail Spanberger's parole board is going to release the man who raped her, just one year after the man was sentenced to 24 years behind bars for his crime.

Advertisement

🚨 WATCH: A rape survivor told me she’s terrified Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s parole board is going to release the man who raped her.



Last year, the man was sentenced to 24 years in prison and just a few months later she was notified the man was up for parole. pic.twitter.com/aoAkHTnTN2 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 7, 2026

Amanda was sleeping on her couch at home when she was woken up by a complete stranger raping her. "He spent several hours there, he raped me several times," she said. "He left, and actually came back into the apartment to make sure I wasn't calling the police."

This was in 1992. Nothing happened for 30 years.

In 2024, under the Virginia Attorney General's orders, old rape kits were tested and authorities found Amanda's rapist.

"I was shocked," she said.

Her rapist, Anthony Favors, was already serving a 60-year prison sentence for raping another woman in 1992. Amanda chose to press charges and last year Favors was sentenced to 24 more years in prison.

"I felt I got my justice and it was a relief. It was a relief to know he wasn't getting out of prison," Amanda said.

Until she got a notification from Gov. Abigail Spanberger's parole board that Favors would be considered for release. This happened a few months after his conviction.

"I wanted to throw up at first when I saw that," she said. "Makes no sense to me. It's ... I get no justice? All that work, all that time. A judge gave him 24 years. How do we get to trump a judge?"

Gov. Spanberger's parole board has given early release to one in four felons who requested it. Last week, the board granted parole to 80 percent of the criminals who came before it for review. Several victims begged the board not to release these violent criminals, many of whom still had decades left on their prison sentences for murder and rape.

"I am petrified that he's going to be released and not so much for my safety but for other's safety. All these people they're letting out, it's terrifying. It's just terrifying," Amanda said.

They’ll let him out. They’ve already proven they don’t care about anyone’s safety so long as they get a new vote. — stickinit (@stickinit) October 8, 2026

Democrats don't care about public safety. They don't care about women. They don't care about children. They care about power and they need chaos in our communities to get it.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.