Soft on Crime Spanberger's Parole Board Just Released a Lot of Violent Felons

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger seems bound and determined to empty her state's prisons by releasing violent felons, including rapists, murderers, and child abusers, via her activist parole board. Spanberger replaced members of the parole board, as Townhall reported on September 15, and now a slew of horrible criminals are being cut loose into Virginia communities.

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This includes possibly releasing the Ocean View Rapist, who broke into the homes of six different women and raped them. One of his victims spoke with reporter Nick Minock. "A piece of me died that day," the woman said. "There's a piece of me I will never get back. If he gets out of prison, I firmly believe, and I'm not the only one that thinks that he will rape again."

Yesterday, the parole board released seven of eight violent felons who had hearings that day.

🚨New: Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s parole board has released 7/8 felons who have had parole hearings so far today. We’re talking about people who were convicted of murder, rape, child abuse, and bank robbery. Several had decades left on their sentences. Several victims… pic.twitter.com/dBu9AHiIpg — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 1, 2026

"Today, one inmate told the Virginia Parole Board he and his fellow inmates are thankful the board is letting them out and then told the board to have a 'safe day,'" Minock wrote. Several victims had pleaded not to let the felons out of prison.

This is evil. There is no other word for it.

This is 1000% on Spanberger. She fired Youngkin’s parole board on her first day and replaced it with leftwing social justice warriors. What a monstrous insult to these victims. Shame. https://t.co/7Smxn2RTaH — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) October 1, 2026

People are going to be raped, robbed, and murdered because of this.

The Left cares not one whit for the public safety. https://t.co/6dRg1Ld5V5 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 1, 2026

The chaos is the point.

The board ended up releasing 80 percent of violent felons.

Update: Today, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s parole board has released 8/10 felons who had parole hearings. https://t.co/5D3inAy8b0 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 1, 2026

Despicable.

Dems run on affordability, being a moderate, and taking care of the average American. When in reality you get insane stuff like this: https://t.co/SVQQEmTzYI — Brittany (@brittanycover) October 1, 2026

Spanberger ran as a moderate. All the major Democrats running this cycle are deleting radical social media posts, hiding their records, and pretending to be moderates too. They'll all do the same thing if they're elected.

Democrats are not soft on crime. They are pro-crime, and any Virginian who dies because of this is the fault of Spanberger and her parole board.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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