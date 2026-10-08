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Mike Rogers Supporters Rally Around the State to Watch First Debate

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 08, 2026 10:00 AM
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Mike Rogers Supporters Rally Around the State to Watch First Debate
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Supporters of Mike Rogers are rallying around the state tonight to watch the first of two debates between Rogers and his radical, left-wing con man opponent Abdul El-Sayed. The debate is scheduled to air on WOOD8TV and will be moderated by Rick Albin.

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Watch parties are popping up all over the state to support Rogers and his critical Senate campaign, one that seeks to keep radicals like El-Sayed out of Washington, D.C., and keep the Senate in Republican control.

The official campaign party is at the Atrium at Uccello's in Grand Rapids; doors open at 6:15 PM and an RSVP/ID are required. The Eastside Republican Club is also hosting an event in Grosse Pointe Woods; an RSVP is also required to attend this watch party.

The Michigan GOP is also hosting a watch party at its headquarters in Troy.

And another watch party will be held at the Jackson County GOP.

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Watch parties are also being held in Lansing, Traverse City, and Midland.

The Michigan Senate race is one of the most closely watched and closest races in the country. On October 1, a Fox News poll showed Rogers trailing El-Sayed by just one point, 49-50.

However, El-Sayed underperformed in the primaries after polling showed him up 15 points over Democrat Haley Stevens. El-Sayed barely won with 0.9 percent.

Rogers, on the other hand, routinely overperformed polling, including in 2024, when he almost won the Senate seat.

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The El-Sayed campaign knows it's in trouble. Long time Democrat voters — including black voters — are rejecting his campaign and Democrats for Mike Rogers has thrown its support behind the Republican's campaign. 

It's clear Rogers supporters are eager for this debate and plan to rally around their candidate tomorrow night. If you're in Michigan, consider joining one of these watch parties. The enthusiasm and momentum favor Rogers, and the debates will only help that continue.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | FOX NEWS | GOP | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
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