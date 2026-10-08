Mike Rogers Supporters Rally Around the State to Watch First Debate

Supporters of Mike Rogers are rallying around the state tonight to watch the first of two debates between Rogers and his radical, left-wing con man opponent Abdul El-Sayed. The debate is scheduled to air on WOOD8TV and will be moderated by Rick Albin.

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Watch parties are popping up all over the state to support Rogers and his critical Senate campaign, one that seeks to keep radicals like El-Sayed out of Washington, D.C., and keep the Senate in Republican control.

The official campaign party is at the Atrium at Uccello's in Grand Rapids; doors open at 6:15 PM and an RSVP/ID are required. The Eastside Republican Club is also hosting an event in Grosse Pointe Woods; an RSVP is also required to attend this watch party.

The Michigan GOP is also hosting a watch party at its headquarters in Troy.

Debate Watch Party

for @MikeRogersForMI

Oct 8th, Troy MI

doors open 6:15pm

for 7pm debate

rsvp please pic.twitter.com/9EwpcZfk4r — MIRedRobin (@miredrobin) September 24, 2026

And another watch party will be held at the Jackson County GOP.

PATRIOTS!! 🇺🇸



We are in Jackson today, going to get our door knocking in!🔥



We will be back at Jackson County GOP tomorrow night for the Mike Rogers debate watch party ‼️



RSVP to our next Jackson Super Chase so you don't miss out!!!https://t.co/vuDgdSE5XP



Get involved!!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/S6FhhQmatw — Chaz Sykes (@Hurricane4MI) October 7, 2026

Watch parties are also being held in Lansing, Traverse City, and Midland.

The Michigan Senate race is one of the most closely watched and closest races in the country. On October 1, a Fox News poll showed Rogers trailing El-Sayed by just one point, 49-50.

In a new poll by Fox News, Mike Rogers is trailing by 1 point.



Remember, Abdul underperformed in the primaries by 15 points. pic.twitter.com/98T9iaPPbN — Great Lakes HQ (@GreatLakes_HQ) October 1, 2026

However, El-Sayed underperformed in the primaries after polling showed him up 15 points over Democrat Haley Stevens. El-Sayed barely won with 0.9 percent.

🚨Incredible news!



Abdul El-Sayed spent $12M to win his primary by 0.9% — after leading Haley Stevens by 15 points.



Now a new poll has him DOWN 1 to Mike Rogers. $12 million to barely survive your own party, and he's already losing November. https://t.co/cqSmhuwi8E — Great Lakes HQ (@GreatLakes_HQ) September 9, 2026

Rogers, on the other hand, routinely overperformed polling, including in 2024, when he almost won the Senate seat.

Rogers overperformed the polls in 2024 while El-Sayed underperformed the polls by over 10 pts. in the 2026 primary. These numbers are good for Rogers (not to mention that many pollsters tend to over sample college liberals while underpolling rural voters). — Khoa (@1980Khoa) September 23, 2026

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The El-Sayed campaign knows it's in trouble. Long time Democrat voters — including black voters — are rejecting his campaign and Democrats for Mike Rogers has thrown its support behind the Republican's campaign.

It's clear Rogers supporters are eager for this debate and plan to rally around their candidate tomorrow night. If you're in Michigan, consider joining one of these watch parties. The enthusiasm and momentum favor Rogers, and the debates will only help that continue.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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