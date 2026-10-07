This Explains Why Barack Obama Is Heading to Michigan to Stump for Abdul El-Sayed

Former President Barack Obama is heading to Michigan to campaign for Abdul El-Sayed in the final weeks of the midterm campaign. That's raising more than a few eyebrows, of course, because we all remember how Obama did something similar for Hillary Clinton back in 2016. President Trump ended up winning the state, and it proved that Clinton wasn't doing as well with voters as polls led us to believe.

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Even Scott Jennings said there must be doubts among the Democrats about El-Sayed's chances in November, saying on CNN, "What it tells me, though, is that all this Democratic confidence you hear out there about El-Sayed is a little misplaced, because I don’t think Obama would be going there if they were so confident about it. And it also tells you something critical about the weakness in his coalition. He has significant trouble with African American voters in the Democratic primary. He has not shored up that support in Michigan."

Is it possible the same thing is happening again? It sure does, especially since El-Sayed does appear to be losing black voters, as Jennings said.

Black Michiganders feel abandoned by Abdul El-Sayed:



“He’s taking advantage that we, as black people, are Democratic - and he thinks we’re gonna vote for him anyway, and I’m like, NO!” pic.twitter.com/IZ9zwkZKfb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2026

"I think there's some missed opportunities for him to help us know who he is, help us understand him. We don't know him," said one voter.

"And I think he's taken advantage that we, as black people, are Democratic and he thinks we're going to vote for him anyway," said another. "And I'm like, 'No, sir.' I'm going to put uncommitted down on that little circle and move on. If you're going to Congress to represent me, I need you to talk about what's going on in this community."

Obama realizing he has to jet in to Michigan from one of his mansions to lecture these people pic.twitter.com/uly626Soyg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 6, 2026

Obama loves this sort of thing, though.

Abdual Citzen El-Sayed cares more about the Middle East than he does Michigan. He doesn’t care about Black Michiganders. He’s made it clear. — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 6, 2026

He's accused us his opponents of dual loyalties and now he's turned his back on black Michiganders.

They know if they lose the black vote in any election, they’re cooked.



That’s why they want to replace and supplement those votes with illegals who can be controlled and beholden to vote Democrat.



It’s all about power at any price.



Destroying America is collateral damage — ChiTownSteve (@ChiSteve77) October 6, 2026

There's panic on the Democrat Party side of the aisle.

Abdul lost the black vote.



It's so over. https://t.co/tbbZmQtI1b — Jack (@jackunheard) October 6, 2026

El-Sayed said he would win by seven.

This is why Obama is headed to Michigan on 10/24 to campaign for El Sayed.



It's because he is not getting enough of the black vote as of now. Said this on the show today and this proves what I was saying to a tee. https://t.co/CvTfVmIvGq — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 7, 2026

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That's exactly what's happening.

This is the biggest threat to El-Sayed https://t.co/IrSVlvlEPl — VISH BURRA 🏴‍☠️ (@VishBurra) October 6, 2026

Yes it is. He didn't do well in Detroit, and that will harm him in the general election.

Earlier, we told you about the mayor of Lansing saying he wouldn't vote for El-Sayed without having a conversation with him first. Other Democrats are unimpressed and Democrats for Rogers is an entire movement that rejects El-Sayed.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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