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This Explains Why Barack Obama Is Heading to Michigan to Stump for Abdul El-Sayed

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 07, 2026 3:30 PM
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This Explains Why Barack Obama Is Heading to Michigan to Stump for Abdul El-Sayed
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former President Barack Obama is heading to Michigan to campaign for Abdul El-Sayed in the final weeks of the midterm campaign. That's raising more than a few eyebrows, of course, because we all remember how Obama did something similar for Hillary Clinton back in 2016. President Trump ended up winning the state, and it proved that Clinton wasn't doing as well with voters as polls led us to believe.

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Even Scott Jennings said there must be doubts among the Democrats about El-Sayed's chances in November, saying on CNN, "What it tells me, though, is that all this Democratic confidence you hear out there about El-Sayed is a little misplaced, because I don’t think Obama would be going there if they were so confident about it. And it also tells you something critical about the weakness in his coalition. He has significant trouble with African American voters in the Democratic primary. He has not shored up that support in Michigan."

Is it possible the same thing is happening again? It sure does, especially since El-Sayed does appear to be losing black voters, as Jennings said.

"I think there's some missed opportunities for him to help us know who he is, help us understand him. We don't know him," said one voter.

"And I think he's taken advantage that we, as black people, are Democratic and he thinks we're going to vote for him anyway," said another. "And I'm like, 'No, sir.' I'm going to put uncommitted down on that little circle and move on. If you're going to Congress to represent me, I need you to talk about what's going on in this community."

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Obama loves this sort of thing, though.

He's accused us his opponents of dual loyalties and now he's turned his back on black Michiganders.

There's panic on the Democrat Party side of the aisle.

El-Sayed said he would win by seven.

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That's exactly what's happening.

Yes it is. He didn't do well in Detroit, and that will harm him in the general election.

Earlier, we told you about the mayor of Lansing saying he wouldn't vote for El-Sayed without having a conversation with him first. Other Democrats are unimpressed and Democrats for Rogers is an entire movement that rejects El-Sayed.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN
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