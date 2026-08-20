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Abdul El-Sayed Latest Attempt to Pander to Voters Is Ridiculous, Even for Him

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 20, 2026 6:30 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Latest Attempt to Pander to Voters Is Ridiculous, Even for Him
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In the August 4 primary, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed lost big with black voters in Michigan. He lost all of metro Detroit, and polling showed Haley Stevens leading El-Sayed by 46 points among black voters. While the overall election polls may have been trash, it's clear from El-Sayed's behavior that his campaign knows he's got a problem with a demographic that usually votes Democrat reliably.

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That's why El-Sayed is trying to pander to black voters in the state now. Much in the same way El-Sayed tried to pander to Jewish voters (after spending the primary campaign slamming Israel and AIPAC), he's telling black Michiganders that he's African, just like they are.

El-Sayed was responding to a question from a reporter who said he was hearing from older black voters that they felt El-Sayed didn't care about them.

"You know, there's been an effort I think to divide people against each other," El-Sayed said. "And unfortunately, you see the consequence of that. To tell us that some group or another group has to be counter-opposed because there's not enough for all of us."

That is literally the platform of the socialist party.

"I am Arab. I'm also African," El-Sayed continued. "My family emigrated to this country from Egypt. I'm proud of my African heritage."

This writer spent most of June in Egypt, and she'll tell you that while Egypt is on the continent of Africa, there is nothing "African" about it (at least not how El-Sayed is implying), and El-Sayed is about as African as she is.

Which is to say, not at all.

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Absolutely amazing, isn't it?

Notice how he omits that bit of it.

Seriously. How does the El-Sayed campaign think this will play out for him?

Someone else said Abdul El-Sayed is like the Michigan version of Michael Scott, and that's pretty accurate.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | AFRICA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN
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