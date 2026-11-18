A Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife is living in the U.S. illegally, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Abdi Daisane won the election to his St. Cloud seat on Nov. 3. Daisane was born in Somalia, MPR reported.

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ICE posted to social media on Wednesday, saying that Daisane’s wife, Ayan Ahmed Aidid, a 30-year-old Somali national, illegally crossed the southern border on April 2, 2023.

The woman was caught by Border Patrol but was released by the Biden administration, ICE said.

BREAKING: MINNESOTA LAWMAKER-ELECT’S WIFE IS IN THE U.S. ILLEGALLY Ayan Ahmed Aidid, the wife of newly elected Minnesota state lawmaker Abdi Daisane, is a 30-year-old Somali national who illegally crossed the southern border on April 2, 2023. She was apprehended by CBP but then RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration without proper vetting and has since remained in the U.S. illegally. Our nation’s immigration laws apply to EVERYONE, and the men and women of ICE will enforce them, regardless of political status or power. https://t.co/BRYJPZTdLI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 18, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Abdi Daisane, who was elected two weeks ago as the first Somali-born lawmaker to represent central Minnesota, is facing scrutiny after the Department of Homeland Security confirmed his wife entered the United States illegally across the southern border in April 2023, according to @AlphaNews. DHS says Ayan Ahmed Aidid, a 30-year-old from Somalia, crossed on foot near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, was apprehended by Border Patrol, and was released into the country under the Biden administration without legal permission. Aidid previously told BBC News Somali she crossed the border fence to reunite with Daisane, saying "I smuggled myself and jumped over the wall for my love." — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) November 18, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! ICE just confirmed that the wife of newly elected Minnesota Democrat lawmaker Abdi Daisane is in the U.S. ILLEGALLY Ayan Ahmed Aidid is a Somali national who crossed the southern border on foot on April 2, 2023 Border Patrol caught her near San Ysidro, and then the Biden administration RELEASED her without proper vetting She's been in the country illegally ever since...‼️ DHS: "Our nation’s immigration laws apply to EVERYONE, and the men and women of ICE will enforce them, regardless of political status or power." DEPORT HER NOW! h/t @AlphaNews — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: DHS says incoming DFL lawmaker Abdi Daisane's wife is in U.S. illegally; daycare cited 12 more times As Abdi Daisane prepares to take his seat in the Minnesota Legislature, DHS has confirmed that his wife illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2023. "Ayan Ahmed Aidid is a 30-year-old illegal alien from Somalia who illegally entered the United States on foot through the southern border on April 2, 2023," a DHS spokesperson told Alpha News. Meanwhile, Daisane's taxpayer-funded daycare racked up another dozen licensing violations just weeks before his election victory. — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) November 18, 2026

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🚨 BREAKING: ICE says the wife of newly elected Minnesota Democrat Abdi Daisane is in the United States ILLEGALLY! DHS alleges Ayan Ahmed Aidid entered near San Ysidro in April 2023 and was subsequently released. DHS: “Our nation’s immigration laws apply to EVERYONE.” The agency says political connections will not affect immigration enforcement. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 18, 2026

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