In the pantheon of holiday movies, there are only a few that rise to the top of the streaming charts every year — among them “Hocus Pocus” and “A Christmas Story.”

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But the one to rule them all is 1990’s “Home Alone.”

When the movie debuted in 1990, it stayed at the top of the box office for three months, eventually grossing $476 million global (which would likely exceed $1 billion in today’s dollars). The Academy Award-nominated score by John Williams is a perennial favorite, with “Somewhere in My Memory” being essentially inescapable during the Christmas season.

“Home Alone 2” from 1992 is also considered a Christmas classic, grossing $359 million globally.

The years that followed have brought four more “Home Alone” films — which range from cheap imitation to outright abomination — but none with original star Macaulay Culkin.

Rumors have swirled for years that Culkin would reprise his role as Kevin McCallister — and on Friday, rumor became reality when Matt Belloni of Puck News reported that a new “Home Alone” with Culkin is officially in the works at Disney (the owner of the property since its acquisition of 20th Century Fox).

“The Disney sequel/reboot is officially in development, and I’m told Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and their Point Grey outfit are producing,” Belloni said.

A “Home Alone” sequel is in early development at Disney: • Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are shaping the script with original star Macaulay Culkin • Plot details and further casting remain under wraps https://t.co/YRyLVkQ2JD https://t.co/yI1cp6DBru — Variety (@Variety) November 20, 2026

Deadline reports that Culkin pitched an idea to Disney Motion Picture head David Greenbaum over the summer — though the idea has been percolating for longer than that.

A source told People earlier this year that Disney loved Culkin’s pitch.

“Disney loved Macaulay's idea and everyone wants to see this happen,” the source said.

No word yet on the plot — but legacy sequels are a tough nut to crack. We’ve seen incredible successes like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” but we’ve also seen creative misfires like “Hocus Pocus 2” and “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Side note: Netflix’s “The Movies That Made Us” TV series features a “Home Alone” episode that shows just how difficult it was to get the film made. Highly recommended.

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