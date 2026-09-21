This Latest Anti-El-Sayed Ad Packs a Punch

Mike Rogers isn’t pulling any punches about Abdul El-Sayed, who has invited this scrutiny by now disavowing or meaningfully distancing himself from terrorist sympathizers like Hasan Piker. And neither did this ad, which should make the rounds on social media.

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El-Sayed would like nothing more than to move on from Piker. He’s already tested his pivot, claiming that this Michigan Senate race isn’t about a California-based streamer, but it is.

Piker backed El-Sayed to the hilt, refused to disavow the streamer until the polling said he needed to, and said asking candidates he supports whether they endorse his views is a fair question — something I’m sure the El-Sayed camp wasn't keen on.

Deranged. Hasan Piker tells Axios that America is worse than Al-Qaeda… 🚨



AXIOS: “You said that America is the top dog in terrorism.”



HASAN PIKER: “Yes”



AXIOS: “Do you think America is worse than Al-Qaeda?”



PIKER: “Pound for pound as far as the number of deaths, yes. We have… pic.twitter.com/boqH7bLUgZ — Nathan Brand (@nathanbrand) September 17, 2026

Now, Rogers’ camp had a brutal montage of Piker peddling his pro-terrorism, anti-American drivel and of El-Sayed refusing to disavow his good buddy. This latest ad hitting El-Sayed invokes 9/11 hero Todd Beamer, who said, “Let’s roll,” before storming the cockpit to retake United 93 from the terrorists. On the 25th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack in modern history, you’d think palling around with the likes of Piker would be poison. Not to El-Sayed, since he agrees with him.

Nicely done, whoever did this. And Beamer's father narrates this ad:

Flight 93 passenger Todd Beamer’s dad narrates a new ad attacking Abdul El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, who said America deserved 9/11 and was worse than Al-Qaeda. Watch this. pic.twitter.com/12SBvn6yw0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 21, 2026

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

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