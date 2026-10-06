Woman in Custody After Crashing Vehicle, Stabbing Young Girl on Washington State Highway

What is going on with women? Following a horrific story out of South Carolina, where a mom stabbed her children more than 50 times, leaving one of them facing a possible amputation of his arm, we get this story out of Washington state. A 35-year-old woman who was driving erratically and crashed her car, also allegedly stabbed at least on of them.

Advertisement

BREAKING: 35-year-old mother stabs her 2 young daughters on the I-5 in Washington



She was disarmed by 2 bystanders — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 6, 2026

As of right now, we do not have solid confirmation that the suspect, identified as a woman from Steliacoom, was the mother of one or both of the girls, who are 15 and nine years old.

Here's more:

A 35-year-old woman was booked into the Pierce County Jail after Washington State Patrol said she stabbed two children following a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near DuPont.



The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. Monday on southbound I-5 near Center Drive, Exit 118.



WSP identified the driver as a 35-year-old woman from Steilacoom, and the children as ages 9 and 15.

WSP said the woman was driving erratically before the crash.



According to a state patrol memo, her Volkswagen Tiguan struck a barrier, moved across the freeway and hit a semi-truck before striking another barrier and rolling.



Several people stopped to help, including two men in military uniforms from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Reports also list the girls as 10 and 16 years old. The younger girl has broken bones and was stabbed, and reports vary on the injuries suffered by the older girl; some say she was stabbed, too. Other reports

There are images of the scene and the soldiers tackling the suspect.

The images coming out of this scene are pretty insane.



The bystanders were actually United States soldiers, they tackled her to the ground and wrestled away the knife.



God bless our service men!!!!!pic.twitter.com/DSz4QCCbpC — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 6, 2026

"As I was approaching it, there was a lot of debris on the road," said witness Nathan Wilkinson. "There's a rollover, but someone just tried to stab somebody with a knife, and there's no cops on scene yet. You need to send someone quickly."

Wilkinson said one of the soldiers removed the knife from the woman's hand.

Lindsay Clancy and her legal team are responsible for the deaths of 100's of kids since that trial. They normalized this and deserve the blame for every single death. https://t.co/xr5W8IDg21 — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 6, 2026

The abortion-on-demand culture planted the seeds for this depravity. If you tell women they can murder their unborn children for convenience, that logically applies to born children, too.

Thank goodness for the bystanders who stepped in and likely saved those girls' lives.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.