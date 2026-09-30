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Another Mom Has Been Charged With Horrific Crimes Involving Her Children

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 30, 2026 9:30 AM
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Another Mom Has Been Charged With Horrific Crimes Involving Her Children
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We have another horrific crime involving a mother harming her children, this time in South Carolina. Taylor Gosnell, 35, allegedly stabbed her 6- and 3-year-old children more than 50 inside their Spartanburg home last weekend.

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The 6-year-old boy suffered severe injuries to his arm and hand and may end up having his fingers or arm amputated because of the injuries.

Here's more:

Authorities believe she carried out the frenzied attack using a knife and a blunt object.

Both kids were taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment but were described as being in stable condition and are expected to recover.

Deputies were called to the family’s home at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check and found the kids alone and covered in blood.

Blood was also found throughout the house and television and mirrors had allegedly been destroyed, leaving glass and other debris scattered all over, according to WCBD.

The welfare check came after the 6-year-old called his grandmother telling her he was hungry, leading the grandmother and Gosnell’s ex-boyfriend to go to the home and call police, the publication reported.

Investigators said Gosnell returned home shortly afterwards and appeared to be in distress and speaking quickly.

She was taken to an ambulance for a mental health evaluation but attempted to flee and had to be handcuffed to a stretcher, according to the solicitor’s office.

Gosnell was denied bond Sunday on two counts of attempted murder and deputies later obtained additional warrants against her for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to WIS 10.

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How horrifying. Gosnell is the latest mom to attack her children after the high-profile Lindsay Clancy case in Massachusetts put a spotlight on mothers who harm their offspring.

We'll see if women rally behind Gosnell the way they rallied behind Clancy.

Yes, she should.

It sure seems to be another social contagion.

The double standard here is appalling.

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This. Children are supposed to be safe with their mothers, above all others. There is an innate and inherent bond between mother and child, which makes these acts of violence even more reprehensible. Gosnell, Clancy, and every other woman who harms or kills her child(ren) should face the fullest punishment under the law.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | LAW AND ORDER | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH | SOUTH CAROLINA
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