Another Mom Has Been Charged With Horrific Crimes Involving Her Children

We have another horrific crime involving a mother harming her children, this time in South Carolina. Taylor Gosnell, 35, allegedly stabbed her 6- and 3-year-old children more than 50 inside their Spartanburg home last weekend.

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The 6-year-old boy suffered severe injuries to his arm and hand and may end up having his fingers or arm amputated because of the injuries.

Psycho South Carolina mom stabs her two kids over 50 times in unhinged attack that leaves one facing amputation https://t.co/4AnBp5xRlX pic.twitter.com/rmNq4BL2dL — New York Post (@nypost) September 29, 2026

Here's more:

Authorities believe she carried out the frenzied attack using a knife and a blunt object.



Both kids were taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment but were described as being in stable condition and are expected to recover. Deputies were called to the family’s home at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check and found the kids alone and covered in blood. Blood was also found throughout the house and television and mirrors had allegedly been destroyed, leaving glass and other debris scattered all over, according to WCBD. The welfare check came after the 6-year-old called his grandmother telling her he was hungry, leading the grandmother and Gosnell’s ex-boyfriend to go to the home and call police, the publication reported. Investigators said Gosnell returned home shortly afterwards and appeared to be in distress and speaking quickly. She was taken to an ambulance for a mental health evaluation but attempted to flee and had to be handcuffed to a stretcher, according to the solicitor’s office. Gosnell was denied bond Sunday on two counts of attempted murder and deputies later obtained additional warrants against her for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to WIS 10.

How horrifying. Gosnell is the latest mom to attack her children after the high-profile Lindsay Clancy case in Massachusetts put a spotlight on mothers who harm their offspring.

Give one of them the death penalty and this ends. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) September 29, 2026

We'll see if women rally behind Gosnell the way they rallied behind Clancy.

Quit with the mental health language. She’s a criminal and should be punished for her wicked actions. — Gabriel Hudelson (@GabrielHudelson) September 30, 2026

Yes, she should.

It sure seems to be another social contagion.

Women want death penalty for the Cornell students with no proof but they will protest to get this woman acquitted https://t.co/XqgO4kEoAI — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) September 30, 2026

The double standard here is appalling.

There are some things I have zero sympathy for, and hurting children is at the top of that list.



Your kids are supposed to feel safest when they’re with you. Anyone who can intentionally do something like this to their own children deserves to rot in prison.



I just hope these… https://t.co/vAnxKyvZJu — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) September 30, 2026

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This. Children are supposed to be safe with their mothers, above all others. There is an innate and inherent bond between mother and child, which makes these acts of violence even more reprehensible. Gosnell, Clancy, and every other woman who harms or kills her child(ren) should face the fullest punishment under the law.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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