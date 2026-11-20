President Donald Trump and UFC President and CEO Dana White donated $500,000 to “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band on Friday afternoon in the inaugural reception on the new White House helipad.

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The president noted that the initial donation was $200,000 but it was then raised to $500,000 in order to allow for higher bonuses for the over 100 members of the band.

NEW: “Dana and I are contributing the $500,000 to express our immense appreciation for your spectacular talent, unwavering professionalism, which it is in total commitment to excellence in everything that you’ve done.” President Trump and UFC CEO Dana White recognize the U.S. Marine Band for its years of performances at the White House and its role in celebrating America’s 250th birthday. The pair is making the donation with their own money, not taxpayer dollars. Catch every moment live on Fox One: https://t.co/5K9DQ4E64T — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 20, 2026

NEW: Dana White delivers a major congratulations to the U.S. Marine Band after its “Freedom 250” music reaches the first round of Grammy voting for Album of the Year. “Congratulations to you, Marines. And like the president said, I hope you guys win. It would be absolutely incredible.” “Thank you for your service, and thank you for giving us Freedom 250.” “It’s been an absolute honor to work with you.” Stream Fox News on Fox One: https://t.co/5K9DQ4EDUr — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 20, 2026

Notably, the band played at the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn this summer, and is considered a staple of high-level events in the White House Rose garden and East Room.

“Congratulations to you, Marines. And like the president said, I hope you guys win. It would be absolutely incredible,” White told the Marine during the event, referencing the Grammy nomination the band recently received for “Best Orchestral Performance.”

“Thank you for your service, and thank you for giving us Freedom 250,” he continued, adding that they gave UFC 250 “a sound of its own.”

“It’s been an absolute honor to work with you,” he added.

The president said that “Dana and [him] are contributing the $500,000 to express our immense appreciation for your spectacular talent, unwavering professionalism, which it is in total commitment to excellence in everything that you’ve done.”

This is the second recent appearance from White at the White House, as he addressed reporters in the briefing room on Monday, November 9, with the president.

The president was announcing that he did not believe further military action in Iran was necessary, but he also wanted to follow through on a past joke he made about White potentially serving as White House Press Secretary. The press secretary position has been open since Katie Zacharia departed from the role after five days in mid-October.

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