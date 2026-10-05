Sheridan Gorman's Father Spoke With Trey Gowdy, and What He Had to Say Is Heartbreaking

Our hearts break for the family of Sheridan Gorman, the young woman who was murdered by an illegal alien in Chicago as she was walking along the city's lakefront. Her murder was completely avoidable had Democrats not allowed unfettered illegal immigration and set up sanctuary cities, as the Democrats who run the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois have done.

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The Gormans have spoken about their daughter on numerous occasions, including at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas last month and before Congress.

On Sunday, they spoke with Trey Gowdy on Fox News, and it's still so heartbreaking to listen to their pain and suffering.

“I prayed to God that I could have been in that body bag instead of her.”



Sheridan Gorman’s father, Thomas, breaks down as he tells @TGowdySC about identifying his 18-year-old daughter’s body and holding her hand for the final time.



“I apologized to her. I apologized that the… pic.twitter.com/KkoXbKLbm7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2026

"To all those politicians who support open borders and sanctuary cities, Ms. Gorman, I want you to tell them what it is like to hold the cold, lifeless hand of a child for the last time, a child killed by their policies. Tell them what it feels like," Gowdy said.

Jessica Gorman, Sheridan's mother, cried.

"I actually didn't hold her hand. I couldn't," she said. "Tom did. Tom did."

"There is nothing worse than having to go to a coroner's office and identifying the body of your daughter," Thomas Gorman said. "There is ... that is a hell that I struggle every day to escape. And we will fight so no other parent has to deal with this. This is just another talking point for a lot of our government officials and even community members, but this is our life. We have to deal with this every day."

"What did I do when I held her hand?" he continued. "I apologized to her. I apologized that the country that she loved failed her. And I prayed to God that I could've been in that body bag instead of her."

"A hundred times over," Jessica interjected. "We would have her place. I would have taken anyone's place."

This is what Democrats did. This is what they support.

They have not apologized to the Gorman family, or any of the Angel Families harmed by their open-borders, pro-illegal alien, pro-criminal policies.

@TheDemocrats failed her & hundreds of others. 5 yrs of horrific crime data, they haven’t changed a thing. Democrats sued the Federal Govt to stop deportation of criminal illegal aliens. Refuse to lock them up & refuse to help deport them. They don’t deserve your vote. — Katch22 🍊 (@kalyx2020) October 5, 2026

This should never happen.

my niece goes to college at Loyola - very sad for these parents; sanctuary cities have failed criminal justice https://t.co/MahWeyQHvr https://t.co/ZIxt6UzZGe — Liz4SF (@incitafusio) October 5, 2026

Every parent with a child at college in a sanctuary city has to be afraid.

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Democrats will import more of it. https://t.co/8gPXSi0pNK — Rick Shaftan -- Neighborhood Research and Media (@Shaftan) October 5, 2026

Make no mistake: if Democrats regain power, they will open the borders, give illegal aliens amnesty, and turn a blind eye when American children are killed like Sheridan Gorman was.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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