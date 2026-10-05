The Death of College Kid in Semi-Crash Unveils Vast Network of Uzbek-Connected Trucking Companies

Tobias "Toby" Forsythe was a goalkeeper from Ohio, playing on the University of Massachusetts Lowell men's soccer team. On July 5, Forsythe was driving his Honda Accord down Interstate 71 in Madison County, Ohio, when his car was rear-ended by a semi-truck driven by Bekhzod Azrarov.

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Azrarov was in the country thanks to Joe Biden's "diversity visa lottery" and was given an Ohio commercial driver's license despite not being able to read or speak English well enough for the state troopers who responded to the wreck.

Toby Forsythe was killed in that wreck. He was 21 years old.

Azrarov also reportedly removed the dashboard camera from his truck after the fatal crash, to conceal or destroy evidence. The crash revealed more troubling trends with a network of Uzbek-linked trucking companies in southwest Ohio that have contributed to the unsafe practices that took the life of Toby Forsythe and others across the country.

A 21-year-old college soccer player is dead after an Uzbek truck driver who allegedly couldn't speak English rear-ended his car on an Ohio interstate. The driver held an Ohio commercial driver's license — and allegedly ripped a dashcam from his truck after the fatal crash to… pic.twitter.com/9LhMyiTiCR — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 4, 2026

"I know that we've seen advertisements that relate to getting your CDL within a week and things that would be done that would cause alarm in a sense that no one should be able to get their CDL within a week," the man in video said. "Like, you know, trucking is such an inherently dangerous activity. Essentially, you're driving a 40-ton missile down the road."

"And to think that someone is going to be certified to do that within a week," he continued, "that may or may not speak English ... that doesn't make any sense. So whenever we see these advertisements, it's extremely alarming."

Here's more:

In southwest Ohio, a researcher known as Nodawolf has been sounding the alarm to his growing follower count about a vast network of trucking companies, many of them owned or operated by Uzbek nationals, that have popped up in communities like Loveland, Middletown, and Maineville, where Asrarov resides, in recent years and could be contributing to the unsafe practices that took the life of Forsythe, and many others across the country. Nodawolf, who Fox News Digital granted anonymity due to the death threats he’s received from his online reporting, said his research has focused on what he describes as an interconnected network of Uzbek-linked trucking companies in southwest Ohio, including companies that have donated money toward construction of a local Islamic center, according to the center's own website. "All of them have English violations and have manipulated ELDs," Nodawolf said, referring to electronic logging devices that track a trucker’s driving hours and are intended to enforce federal limits on how long drivers can stay behind the wheel. The Islamic Center, located in Maineville, told Fox News Digital that a "charitable contribution or participation in a community fundraising activity, by itself, should not be interpreted as evidence of an ownership, employment, contractual, commercial, or other business relationship with the Islamic Center or its leadership."

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Secretary Duffy also commented on Forsythe's death.

Tobias "Toby" Forsythe was just 21, a star goalie for the UMass Lowell soccer team with his whole life ahead of him. On Sunday, his life was stolen.



A massive semi-truck driven by Bekhzod Asrarov rammed the back of Toby’s car on I-71 in Madison County, Ohio, killing him… pic.twitter.com/diNqfujrRc — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 7, 2026

"A massive semi-truck driven by Bekhzod Asrarov rammed the back of Toby’s car on I-71 in Madison County, Ohio, killing him instantly. At the crash scene, the truck driver ripped out his dash cam and hid it in his pocket. He failed his English language proficiency test and state troopers had to use Google Translate to talk to him. We cannot let truckers like Asrarov, who can't read our road signs or speak to law enforcement, drive 80,000-pound rigs on America’s highways. I am praying for Toby's family and loved ones after this horrible loss. We will never stop fighting to keep these dangerous truck drivers OFF THE ROAD so no other parents have to endure this unimaginable grief," Duffy wrote.

@NODAWOLF

Months and months this account has put this Uzbek trucking fraud on blast. He’s done mountains of research and Intel. You need to talk to him! He deserves credit for this as all of this is his find. — VWGurl 🇺🇸 (@VwgurlChrissy) October 4, 2026

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That account promises the Fox News story is "just the beginning."

Stay tuned, ladies and gentlemen. This is just the beginning. 🫡🇺🇸 https://t.co/kOdetIeurC pic.twitter.com/zBxjoNo1lD — ИODAWOLF (@NODAWOLF) October 5, 2026

Earlier, Townhall reported on Sheridan Gorman's parents, who spoke with Trey Gowdy over the weekend about their daughter. She was killed thanks to Democrat sanctuary policies in Chicago, Illinois, in the same way policies led to the death of Toby Forsythe.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.