Sheridan Gorman's Family Delivers Gut-Wrenching Address at GOP Midterm Convention

I don’t think there was a dry eye at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, the site of the Republican Party’s midterm convention. One thing is for sure: across the nation, liberals were rolling their eyes at the pain of a shattered family, whose life was snuffed out in Chicago by an illegal alien. Sheridan Gorman’s family addressed the convention to share their story, which the national media has snuffed out.

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Gorman, a Loyola student, was shot and killed in Chicago by Jose Medina, an illegal alien whom Joe Biden allowed into the country last March. This was a preventable crime. Gorman’s sister, mother, and father each shared what was robbed from them by the reckless pro-illegal alien policies pushed by Democrats. Yet, it was her father’s story about her tonsils being removed when she was a girl that was hard to hear:

"When Sheridan was six, she had her tonsils removed. I held her hand and made her a promise every father believes he can keep: 'You are safe. Daddy is right here. I will protect you.' The last thing she said before she closed her eyes was, 'I love you, daddy.'"



"13 years later,… pic.twitter.com/RenuJb6PVv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2026

When Sheridan was six, she had her tonsils removed. I held her hand and made her a promise every father believes he can keep: 'You are safe. Daddy is right here. I will protect you.' The last thing she said before she closed her eyes was, 'I love you, daddy.'" "13 years later, I held that same hand. Only this time it was cold." "I was outside the Chicago Medical Examiner's office, holding the lifeless hand of my 18-year-old daughter for the last time. Our sweet Sheridan was murdered in Chicago by a man who was in this country illegally." "All I could think about was that promise I made her — because when Sheridan needed me the most, I wasn't there. I couldn't get between her and that man." "We don't want anyone else to have to hold the cold hand of their daughter and know it was 100% preventable." "Find your voice. Speak up for these American angels.

"Tonight I'm literally standing in my daughter's shoes because she cannot stand here. I will. Because she cannot speak. I will be her voice."



"One sleeve of this jacket says 'love extravagantly.' The other says 'defend fiercely.' Sheridan taught all of us that love should never… pic.twitter.com/T4snBRjWkW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

Tonight I'm literally standing in my daughter's shoes because she cannot stand here. I will. Because she cannot speak. I will be her voice." "One sleeve of this jacket says 'love extravagantly.' The other says 'defend fiercely.' Sheridan taught all of us that love should never be small." "When Sheridan was in kindergarten, there was a bench in the play yard for kids who felt lonely or left out. Sheridan stalked that bench. She'd hide behind a tree just to make sure no one sat there alone. She was our sunshine. And on March 19th, our world went dark." "Illegal immigration and these sanctuary policies have stolen so much from us. But the one thing they can never steal is our hope." A stranger built her family a bench for Congress. Its inscription: "May this bench remind us to see those who feel alone, to choose kindness, and to remember every life that leaves an empty seat. Like our Sheridan." "We love you, Sheridan.

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Prayers for the Gorman family.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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