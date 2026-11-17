Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the exact reason for the router mishap that led to the total ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday is unknown, but remains under investigation.

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"We've been able to recreate what happened in El Dorado, but the root cause of what happened, we don't have clarity yet,” Duffy told reporters on Capitol Hill on Monday, adding that it created an “overload” into the “system.”

Sean Duffy reveals DOT and the FBI have recreated the El Dorado air traffic control router failure, but the root cause is still unknown. "We've been able to recreate what happened in El Dorado, but the root cause of what happened, we don't have clarity yet." https://t.co/n7GY1BlMOb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 17, 2026

“If we were subject to a hack, we will share that with you as well, but all of my intelligence partners are telling me that wasn’t the case,” he added, noting that they are working with the FBI in order to determine what went wrong.

Meanwhile, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said that concerns that AI may have led to the issue were “completely unfounded.”

FAA Admin Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy say AI was not the cause for nationwide ground stop. https://t.co/QW8DQtsZSZ — CSPAN (@cspan) November 17, 2026

Duffy met with Republicans in the Senate as he continues to make his case that $50 billion in necessary in order to update extremely outdated Air Traffic Control technology.

"We’ve already put $12.5B to work upgrading outdated equipment, and now it’s time to finish the mission," he posted on Tuesday afternoon. "I'm asking Congress to step up and make this historic investment in our nation's infrastructure."

We’ve already put $12.5B to work upgrading outdated equipment, and now it’s time to finish the mission. I'm asking Congress to step up and make this historic investment in our nation's infrastructure Here’s my plan: — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 17, 2026

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