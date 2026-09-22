Brandon Gill Blasts Democrats for Using Illegal Immigration As 'Path to Political Power'

It's no secret that Democrats see illegal immigration as a way to fundamentally transform America. By importing people from cultures that are wholly incompatible with our own, they seek to destroy this country and subjugate its citizens to a Third-World quality of life. But Rep. Brandon Gill isn't going to let this happen on his watch, and he's calling out the Democrats who want to give benefits to every illegal alien, and are even suing to do so.

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Democrats shut down our government to give illegal aliens healthcare.



Democrats are currently suing the federal government to force them to give foreign nationals welfare.



They are a party that fundamentally believes America belongs to the world. pic.twitter.com/JN3WXYsAga — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) September 21, 2026

"It's what you expect from the party that as a matter of policy brought millions of illegal aliens into our country. Who just last fall shut down our federal government in order to give healthcare benefits to those illegal aliens," Gill said, "and who are right now suing the federal government, the Trump administration, to give more welfare to illegal aliens."

"I mean what you see anytime there is law enforcement versus the illegal aliens, Democrats will impulsively side with illegal aliens, no matter what the facts are, whether they know the facts or not," he continued.

Gill is referring to the anti-ICE protests in Austin following the non-fatal shooting of an illegal alien with a final order of deportation.

"It is a party that is fundamentally against law and order," Gill added. "Fundamentally against America's sovereignty, and against the American people."

Gill also said Democrats see illegal immigration as a path to political power.

Democrats not only believe that they represent illegal aliens, they see mass illegal immigration as a path to political power.



They’re willing to put that political calculation ahead of American citizens, even when Americans are the victims. pic.twitter.com/toNccNcor3 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) September 21, 2026

"Democrats believe that they represent foreigners and illegal aliens but they also see this as a path towards electoral success," Gill said. "It's bringing in a large population of potential Democrat voters, people they believe whose votes they can buy off or who they can keep in the United States to impact the congressional apportionment in their favor at the expense of Republicans."

"So they're willing to do anything that they believe could help that sort of fundamental, sort of Machiavellian political plan," he added, "even if that means the victims are American citizens."

Democrats like Texas Rep. Greg Casar have called for the suspension of all ICE activity in Austin and elsewhere, which is a de facto suspension of our immigration laws. They've also called for the abolition of ICE, the prosecution of ICE agents, and for states like California to stop unconstitutionally targeting ICE agents by barring them from employment with state agencies.

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Meanwhile, Americans are — as Gill said — suffering. Long-time Democrat Elizabeth Carter lost her son and daughter-in-law just 16 days after their wedding when an illegal alien hit their vehicle with a big rig. Sheridan Gorman's parents and sister spoke at the Republican Midterm Convention about their loss after Sheridan was shot and killed by an illegal alien in Chicago. There are hundreds of these Angel families all across the country, and Democrats side with the illegal aliens instead of these parents, siblings, and children who lost a loved one thanks to open-borders policies.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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