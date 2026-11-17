Did Jeffrey Epstein kill himself, or was he murdered?

That’s been the central question keeping social media sleuths up at night since the 2019 death of the convicted sex predator in his New York jail cell.

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Now, an independent review of photos and documents from Epstein’s autopsy by professor of forensic medicine Dr. Michael Freeman has poured gasoline on the debate.

Freeman is also editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine.

After months of review, according to CBS News, Freeman believes Epstein’s death looks more like a homicide than a suicide.

Freeman told CBS News that “the injuries that were documented by the medical examiner were not consistent with the suicidal hanging. And the injuries that were attributed to something other than potentially a physical struggle or assault were just overlooked.”

Freeman isn’t the first forensic examiner to come to that conclusion — one hired by Epstein’s brother made a similar case.

Freeman found issues with certain injury patterns that he says are inconsistent with the apparent suicide.

“We have too many other injuries that are not explained by any suicidal hanging. Because I don't care how this guy is found, where did these other injuries come from? How do you get the deep soft tissue hemorrhage in his left shoulder? How do you get the injury on his back?” Freeman said, per CBS News.

Freeman’s analysis certainly stands in stark contrast with not only the medical examiner who presided over Epstein’s autopsy, but with other forensic experts who have spoken with the press over the years.

It should also be noted that Freeman’s analysis was rejected by an academic journal — though he says it was because the reviewers didn’t think publicly criticizing another medical examiner was appropriate.

Additionally, forensic examinations like this are tricky; the same injuries can be viewed differently by different experts.

For those interested, below is the apparent evidence for the murder claim, as well as the rebuttals from the Office of the Inspector General investigation.

The argument for murder rests on several details (both alleged and factual):

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly had dirt on powerful people. Therefore, one or more of these people had every reason to want him dead.

The night that he died, Bureau of Prisons staffers who were supposed to be checking on SHU (special housing unit) inmates every 30 minutes failed to conduct any checks for about eight hours.

Internet browsing logs and security footage show a staffer browsing the internet and one even allegedly falling asleep during that time (though one of the staffers denied sleeping in a deposition).

Both staffers falsified logs claiming they made the checks throughout the night.

Hard drive failures at the Metropolitan Correctional Center weeks before Epstein’s death led multiple cameras to stop saving recordings.

One low-quality piece of footage that did survive appeared to show a flash of orange moving on the stairs near Epstein’s cell at about 10:40 PM the night of his death.

Epstein’s cellmate was transferred the day before his death.

Fractures in the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage of Epstein’s neck can be indicative of strangulation.

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Despite the above details seeming to point to something nefarious, official investigations into the incident concluded that Epstein committed suicide.

The autopsy found no injuries that would suggest a physical struggle took place, and the medical examiner concluded that hyoid fracture can occur in suicidal hanging.

The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and the FBI note that Epstein’s cell was locked and access to the block was restricted, and footage shows no evidence that anyone entered his cell — though footage released later raised questions about an unidentified orange blur moving up the stairs toward Epstein's cell level.

But the OIG assessed that the orange movement in the footage was possibly an “unidentified” corrections officer “carrying inmate linen or bedding up the stairs.” The FBI said the orange blur could “possibly be an inmate…”

Inmates interviewed by OIG didn’t report seeing or hearing anything that night. The report states: “…the surveillance camera in the SHU area where Epstein was housed was live streaming movement in the hallway outside of Epstein’s cell. Although the camera was not recording the captured video, the camera was in plain view of the inmates and therefore inmates would have been aware that any hallway movements, including into or out of Epstein’s cell, could be monitored by BOP staff, even if, unbeknownst to them, the DVR system was not recording the live stream at that time.”

Epstein’s cellmate was moved, but the failure to bring in a replacement was apparently a miscommunication among staff.

OIG noted a July 23 incident (just weeks before his death) in which Epstein seemingly attempted suicide, and he was placed on suicide watch.

The camera failure occurred weeks before Epstein’s death and replacement parts had been ordered.

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The OIG ultimately concluded that “negligence” and “misconduct” led to a situation in which Epstein was able to take his own life.

“We found that the staff’s failure to assign Epstein a cellmate on August 9; failure to conduct rounds and counts that evening; and to allow him to have excess linens in his cell, left Epstein unmonitored and locked alone in his cell for hours, which provided him an opportunity to commit suicide,” the OIG report added.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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