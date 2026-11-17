It was a horrific scene: a 34-year-old woman drove her truck into a youth soccer game in Wichita, Kansas, leaving two people dead. Cole Adrian, 6, and Nicholas Schafer, 35, were killed. Ten others were injured. The incident occurred on October 17. On November 13, authorities announced that no charges would be filed against the female driver, who was apparently asleep. There were no drugs or alcohol in her system. Prosecutors said they could not file charges because the evidence of reckless disregard was lacking (via the Associated Press):

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A soccer mom napping in her pickup truck when it suddenly accelerated onto the field at a Kansas youth tournament where her child was playing, killing two people, won’t face criminal charges, a prosecutor said. Investigators believe the 34-year-old woman had failed to put the Chevrolet 1500 in park and likely put her foot on the gas pedal while sleeping at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita on Oct. 17. They conducted multiple interviews and even ran a test in the same parking spot with a similar vehicle. “I cannot prove she consciously disregarded a tremendous risk to people on that field,” Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Thursday. He acknowledged the public might find his decision strange. Bennett’s 28-page report listed possible crimes that might be triggered when a person causes the death of another person but said none fit the soccer field tragedy under Kansas law. “If I could charge somebody, why wouldn’t I?” Bennett said at a news conference. “But I also have an obligation to stand up and say, ‘It’s not here.’”

Here’s the full quote:

"It is my solemn responsibility to stand before the community and say, as bad as this was, it is not a crime…I cannot prove she consciously disregarded a tremendous risk that took people on that field. And finally, I cannot prove she did anything more than a single act of negligence which according to the Kansas Supreme Court is insufficient to charge vehicular manslaughter.

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