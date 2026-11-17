The National Security Agency confirmed that a "routine maintenance" was responsible for its communications outage earlier on Tuesday.

"The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance. While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues,” an NSA spokesperson said in a statement to Townhall.

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“NSA's infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events,” the spokesperson continued.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that a software update may have been the cause, and it was not tied to a cyberattack.

We break: The highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, according to five people familiar with the matter. The network, called NSA Net, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this point there is no evidence of a cyberattack, sources said. As the agency works to understand the scope of the problem, it has enacted staggered arrivals for personnel, the sources said. CNN has asked the National Security Agency for comment. https://t.co/UM7iALU0wF — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 17, 2026

NEW: Reported NSA systems outage only a cyber update, per WSJ. https://t.co/gSpv65zPms https://t.co/DOkxbjHhY3 — Kaelan Deese (@KaelanDC) November 17, 2026

CNN reported that technical difficulties after days of other outages impacting services ranging from banks to Outlook to United Airlines.

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