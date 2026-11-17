Does Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) think he’s a martyr? At the very least, he might be positioning himself as a canary in the coal mine, but he’s wrong on both counts. John, you blew it. Once seen as the heir apparent to Mitch McConnell as leader of Senate Republicans, you killed that when you worked with Democrats on gun control in 2022, and you forever killed your reputation with the base when you opposed the Save America Act. The Second Amendment and election integrity are two issues that you cannot stray from, much like how you need to be pro-abortion and pro-terrorist to remain a Democrat.

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At The Atlantic Summit, Cornyn whined about what happens when you buck the party and President Trump:

It's not a healthy dynamic where the administration has a reputation for being so vindictive against people who stray from the party line on anything

The party line? You strayed from what ‘makes’ us a party, John. Election integrity isn’t negotiable, nor are gun rights. You didn’t adapt, and that’s why you’re kaput. Even worse, you helped Democrats by not lifting a finger for Paxton. John, even Paxton’s soon-to-be ex-wife, whom he cheated on, cut an ad for him. Grow up.

And even if defeat was a foregone conclusion, you wouldn’t have fared better.

Every major demographic shifted toward the Democrats, all in double digits: male voters in the Lone Star State shifted 27 points to the Democrats from 2024. White voters shifted 16 points to the Democrats. Noncollege whites shifted 16 points. That’s death for any Republican candidate. Ken Paxton got rolled; Cornyn would’ve suffered the same fate, political baggage or not. What about the base staying home? Yeah, that was a problem, and Cornyn would’ve depressed base turnout too.

John, you couldn’t avoid a runoff with Attorney General Ken Paxton. That was your first warning sign. And then lost your shot outright at renomination for another term.

This was due to veering away from core GOP agenda items, which eventually led to a showdown with the leader of your party over the Save America Act, namely the president of the United States.

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