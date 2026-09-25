Democrats Are Once Again Lying About an Illegal Alien Who Died While Fleeing ICE

It's getting exhausting watching the Democrats lie again and again about ICE. At least one of them, Rep. Delia Ramirez, has the decency to say what the actual plan is: abolish ICE and the Department of Homeland Security so Democrats can import millions of illegals, terrorists, and other criminals to help them cement power and destroy America.

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But, in the meantime, Democrats will lie about ICE to try and gin up support for their America-destroying policies.

Rashida Tlaib is doing this following the death of illegal alien Mario David Coronado Juarez.

ICE killed another man. His name is Mario David Coronado Juarez.



Mario lived and worked in Michigan for 7 years as a construction worker, sending money home to his kids in Guatemala.



ICE pursued him in an unmarked car, causing a fatal car crash.



These killings have to stop.… pic.twitter.com/ZqoTY4gWiP — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) September 24, 2026

To read Tlaib's post, it sounds like ICE actually did something to cause Juarez's death. But Tlaib is lying, of course.

ICE attempted to stop a vehicle that was registered to a known criminal illegal alien with multiple alcohol-related driving offenses. Unbeknownst to ICE, Juarez was driving that vehicle. Juarez attempted to flee authorities at a high rate of speed.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE officers did not pursue the vehicle, but they did notice smoke about a half-mile from the attempted traffic stop site. They found the vehicle had hit a tree and caught fire.

ICE officers attempted to render aid, and Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

DHS quoted Tlaib's post and set the record straight.

On September 20, ICE officers attempted a stop of a vehicle registered to a known criminal illegal alien with multiple alcohol related driving offenses who is also wanted in Guatemala for a drunk and disorderly charge, during a targeted enforcement operation in Grand Rapids,… https://t.co/l0GJ30X477 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 24, 2026

Juarez was also an illegal alien from Guatemala and had been removed from the United States in 2021.

"Upon further investigation the driver of the vehicle was Mario David Coronado-Juarez and not the vehicle’s registered owner. Coronado-Juarez was an illegal alien from Guatemala who was previously removed by Border Patrol from the United States in 2021. He re-entered the country, a felony, at an unknown date and location," the post read. "Resisting officers and evading arrest is dangerous for our officers, illegal aliens, and the public."

There’s Tlaib’s version, and then there’s the truth👇🏻



Here’s the part she skipped: Mario David Coronado Juarez was deported in 2021, came back anyway, and was behind the wheel of a car registered to another wanted illegal when agents tried to ID the driver. He floored it past… https://t.co/dBlGMH0YJ1 — Sarah Sizzle (@sizzle_sarah) September 25, 2026

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Democrats don't care about the truth, alas. They care about the narrative and their agenda.

Fact Check: This is malicious falsehood. https://t.co/JMhci8YK9I — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 25, 2026

Rep. Rashida Tlaib should be held accountable for lying about ICE.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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