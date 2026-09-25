Ronald Reagan’s Warning for Washington in 2026

Ronald Reagan believed ordinary Americans could be trusted with their own freedom. In 2026, that increasingly feels like a radical proposition.

There are plenty of reasons why conservatives still talk about Ronald Reagan nearly four decades after he left office. He won 49 states. He rebuilt the military. He helped win the Cold War. He cut taxes and, maybe most importantly after the miserable 1970s, reminded Americans that there was nothing wrong with believing America was a pretty great country.

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But I think we've turned Reagan into a highlight reel over the years.

We remember the speeches, the landslide, and the jokes. We remember "Morning in America." We remember him telling Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall.

What gets lost is the idea beneath it all.

Reagan trusted people.

That sounds ridiculously simple, but look at our politics in 2026 and ask yourself how many people in Washington really believe it anymore.

On June 12, 1987, Reagan stood at the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin and delivered the line everybody knows:

"Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

We've heard it so many times that it's easy to forget how extraordinary it was to say at the time.

The Berlin Wall was still there.

Communism wasn't something safely tucked away in a history textbook. The Soviet Union was very much alive. Millions of human beings were living under communist governments, and the experts had spent years telling us that this was simply the world we lived in. The Soviet Union wasn't going anywhere. East Germany wasn't going anywhere. The wall certainly wasn't going anywhere.

Reagan didn't buy it.

He also didn't feel compelled to pretend that the two sides were morally interchangeable.

One system had to build a wall to keep its own people from escaping. That pretty much told you everything you needed to know.

Two years later, Berliners were standing on top of that wall with sledgehammers.

Reagan understood that freedom occasionally requires somebody to say the obvious out loud, especially when all the smart people have decided saying the obvious is unsophisticated.

There's a lesson there for conservatives today.

We have become so accustomed to political language being run through consultants, pollsters, communications teams, and focus groups that politicians can speak for 20 minutes without risking an identifiable thought.

Reagan could certainly be diplomatic. But he also understood there are moments when clarity matters more than cleverness.

America is good.

Freedom is better than tyranny.

Communism is evil.

People should be free to run their own lives.

None of this required a white paper.

And Reagan applied that same basic principle at home.

Six years before Berlin, in his first inaugural address, he asked a question that ought to be printed over the entrance to every federal building in Washington:

"If no one among us is capable of governing himself, then who among us has the capacity to govern someone else?"

That's a devastating question because Washington still doesn't have a very good answer.

Instead, the federal government has spent the ensuing decades accumulating responsibilities that once belonged to states, communities, families, and individuals.

Washington increasingly tells us what kind of car we should drive, what appliances we should buy, how businesses should operate, what schools should teach, and how Americans should spend the money they earn.

There is always a perfectly reasonable explanation.

There is always an emergency.

There is always an expert.

And somehow the answer always seems to involve giving somebody in Washington a little more authority over your life.

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Reagan wasn't arguing that government was unnecessary. He said explicitly in that 1981 address that government has important functions. His argument was about where government gets its authority in the first place.

From us.

That distinction seems obvious. It is also the heart of the American experiment.

And conservatives should be careful about forgetting it simply because we're the ones temporarily holding political power.

Limited government isn't a principle that applies only when Democrats are running it.

If conservatives spend years complaining about an enormous federal government and then decide our real objection was merely that the wrong people were operating it, we've learned precisely the wrong lesson.

Government power doesn't become harmless because somebody with an "R" after his name is exercising it.

There is another side to Reagan's argument that doesn't get nearly enough attention.

Self-government requires self-government.

Freedom comes with responsibilities. It requires adults who are willing to take care of themselves, raise their children, help their neighbors, build businesses, support churches and charities, participate in their communities, and solve problems without immediately demanding that Washington create a department to handle them.

That's harder.

Dependency is easier.

But a nation of people who surrender every responsibility to government shouldn't be surprised when government eventually starts treating them like children.

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This is where Reagan's challenge from Berlin and his question from the inaugural address meet.

Both were statements of confidence in human freedom.

The people trapped behind the Berlin Wall deserved the freedom to determine their own lives.

So do we.

The question for conservatives in 2026 isn't whether we can find another Ronald Reagan. We aren't going to.

The better question is whether we still believe what he believed.

That America is worth defending. That freedom is better than government control. That Washington works for us, not the other way around.

And, most importantly, that Americans can still be trusted with the responsibility of being free.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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