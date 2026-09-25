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Illegal Alien From Nigeria Arrested for Stabbing Two UMass Dartmouth Football Players, Killing One

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 25, 2026 9:00 AM
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Illegal Alien From Nigeria Arrested for Stabbing Two UMass Dartmouth Football Players, Killing One
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

UMass Dartmouth football players Marvins Antoine and Kensley Macean went to a nightclub in Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday night. There, they encountered Chukuwnonso Uzoma-eze and another group of people reportedly from UMass. A confrontation followed, and Uzoma-eze stabbed both Antoine and Macean.

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Antoine died from his injuries early Saturday morning. He was 19 years old. Macean's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Now we've learned that Uzoma-eze is a Nigerian national who was in the country illegally on a B-2 visa overstay. He was shielded from deportation by the Biden administration in 2022 after Uzoma-eze requested "deferred action" to delay deportation.

The rest of the post reads:

Chukwunonso Uzoma David Uzoma Eze was taken into custody by police in Providence, RI after the stabbings, which happened in the parking lot of a lounge, and he is now charged with murder. 

Full immigration history, courtesy of DHS source:

"Chukwunonso Uzoma David Uzoma Eze, a Nigerian national first entered the United States on March 18, 2015, at Boston Logan International Airport on a B-2 visitor visa. He later obtained two approved extensions of that nonimmigrant status: one filed Sept. 17, 2015, and approved Feb. 5, 2016; and another filed March 18, 2016, and approved June 8, 2016. He applied for deferred action, which was approved Sept. 21, 2022. 

On Aug. 24, 2023, he applied for employment authorization. That request was rejected Sept. 25, 2023. On Feb. 10, 2025, he filed two applications: one for employment authorization based on deferred action, which remains pending; and another for deferred action, which was approved Oct. 8, 2025, and is set to expire Oct. 7, 2027. On Sept. 21, 2026, the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department in Massachusetts arrested him on a fugitive-from-justice warrant."

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It was another avoidable death.

We need accountability.

Yes, it did. And now Antoine's family is another Angel Family.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | ANGEL FAMILIES | CRIME | MASSACHUSETTS
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