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New Jersey's Sanctuary Policies Just Got a Baby Killed

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 01, 2026 2:15 PM
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New Jersey's Sanctuary Policies Just Got a Baby Killed
Townhall Media

A New Jersey mom was doing what millions of Americans do every day: walking through a grocery store parking lot. She had her 5-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son with her. The baby boy was in a stroller when the family was struck by a car driven by Maria Cabon Guzman, an illegal alien who was never licensed to drive. With Cobon Guzman was Ariadna Larazo-Flores, who knew Cobon Guzman didn't have a license but allowed her to drive the car anyway.

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The mom and her children were taken to the hospital, where she and the girl are in serious condition; the baby boy did not survive his injuries.

Here's more:

Investigators determined Cobon Guzman was driving a Ford Fusion through the grocery store parking lot when the vehicle struck the mother and a baby carriage carrying both children, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Authorities said their investigation found Cobon Guzman had never possessed a valid driver’s license in New Jersey or any other state.

Cobon Guzman and Lazaro-Flores were arrested and taken to the Ocean County Jail, where they were being held pending detention hearings.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad and High Tech Crime Squad, Jackson Township and Lakewood Township police departments, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

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Here's an image of Cobon Guzman when she was released into the country by the Biden-Harris administration.

Democrats are silent on this completely avoidable death.

What happened to passing laws to protect children? Any time there's a mass shooting, Democrats trip over themselves to call for gun control, arguing we have to give up our rights to "save one life." But they refuse to deport illegal aliens who go on to harm Americans, including innocent baby boys.

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Earlier today, Democrats on the Hill all pretended to care about illegal aliens and their unborn children, while turning a blind eye to the American parents who have lost children thanks to their open-borders, soft-on-crime policies. It's unconscionable and infuriating. ICE needs to continue the work of deporting all illegal aliens to protect other families from nightmares like this happening to them.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics CRIME | DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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