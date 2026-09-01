New Jersey's Sanctuary Policies Just Got a Baby Killed

A New Jersey mom was doing what millions of Americans do every day: walking through a grocery store parking lot. She had her 5-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son with her. The baby boy was in a stroller when the family was struck by a car driven by Maria Cabon Guzman, an illegal alien who was never licensed to drive. With Cobon Guzman was Ariadna Larazo-Flores, who knew Cobon Guzman didn't have a license but allowed her to drive the car anyway.

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The mom and her children were taken to the hospital, where she and the girl are in serious condition; the baby boy did not survive his injuries.

EXCLUSIVE



The driver who kiIIed a 9-month-old baby in NJ while driving without a license is an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Guatemala, DHS confirmed to us.



She was RELEASED into our country by the Biden admin in 2023. She received a FINAL ORDER OF REMOVAL just one month ago.



Maria… pic.twitter.com/cvVIYgKzFG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 30, 2026

Here's more:

Investigators determined Cobon Guzman was driving a Ford Fusion through the grocery store parking lot when the vehicle struck the mother and a baby carriage carrying both children, according to the prosecutor’s office. Authorities said their investigation found Cobon Guzman had never possessed a valid driver’s license in New Jersey or any other state. Cobon Guzman and Lazaro-Flores were arrested and taken to the Ocean County Jail, where they were being held pending detention hearings. The crash remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad and High Tech Crime Squad, Jackson Township and Lakewood Township police departments, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Here's an image of Cobon Guzman when she was released into the country by the Biden-Harris administration.

Her processing image before the Biden admin released her into our country where she went on to kill a nine-month-old baby. https://t.co/FI6flrQJ48 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 30, 2026

Democrats are silent on this completely avoidable death.

Not a single post from Governor Mikie Sherill about a baby who was kiIIed in his stroller by an illegal in her state.



Your silence is deafening @GovSherrillNJ. https://t.co/Xa1IksH6SS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 31, 2026

What happened to passing laws to protect children? Any time there's a mass shooting, Democrats trip over themselves to call for gun control, arguing we have to give up our rights to "save one life." But they refuse to deport illegal aliens who go on to harm Americans, including innocent baby boys.

An innocent child was killed because of an illegal alien Biden let into the country - what a great legacy he left behind - we need to expedite ICE deportations! https://t.co/4h4cmTkZok — AlphaFox (@alphafox) August 30, 2026

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Earlier today, Democrats on the Hill all pretended to care about illegal aliens and their unborn children, while turning a blind eye to the American parents who have lost children thanks to their open-borders, soft-on-crime policies. It's unconscionable and infuriating. ICE needs to continue the work of deporting all illegal aliens to protect other families from nightmares like this happening to them.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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