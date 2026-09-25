DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

We Now Know More About Xi-Trump Talks As State Visit Concludes

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 25, 2026 11:00 AM
Advertisement
We Now Know More About Xi-Trump Talks As State Visit Concludes
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed artificial intelligence and Iran, among other topics, during the state visit that is wrapping up on Friday, according to circulating reports.

Advertisement

The president himself posted to Truth Social on Friday morning that it was a “very productive meeting.”

“Tremendous things will be happening. Like almost everyone else, he seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE,” Trump wrote. 

“That would be ‘SUPER!’ Everyone last night agreed, also,” he continued.

On the conflict with Iran, the Chinese government has been heavily scrutinized for its role in aiding the Islamic Republic, which U.S. Ambassador to China David Purdue said was directly brought up by the president to Xi.

President Trump made it very clear again yesterday,” Purdue told CNBC on Friday morning, saying that it was stated previously that any “direct or indirect” help is “totally unacceptable.”

Recommended
Here's Why Tom Tiffany Blocked a Journal Sentinel Reporter From His Campaign Event Amy Curtis AZ Democrat Joanna Mendoza Purged Her Social Media Posts, Too. Here's What They Said. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

There are also expected to be some developments when it comes to trade between the United States and China, with additional details likely coming early next week, according to Fox Business.

First Lady Melania Trump hosted a state dinner on Thursday night, which included some of Washington, D.C.’s most powerful, as well as tech’s top businessmen, including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. 

On Friday, the state visit will conclude with Trump, Xi, the First Lady, and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan going to the National Archives for a tour. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | TRADE | XI JINPING
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Here's Why Tom Tiffany Blocked a Journal Sentinel Reporter From His Campaign Event

Here's Why Tom Tiffany Blocked a Journal Sentinel Reporter From His Campaign Event

Amy Curtis
AZ Democrat Joanna Mendoza Purged Her Social Media Posts, Too. Here's What They Said.

AZ Democrat Joanna Mendoza Purged Her Social Media Posts, Too. Here's What They Said.

Amy Curtis
Wait, Did Sunny Hostin Misrepresent Her 'Lone-Juror' Story in NYC Cannibal Case?

Wait, Did Sunny Hostin Misrepresent Her 'Lone-Juror' Story in NYC Cannibal Case?

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos