We Now Know More About Xi-Trump Talks As State Visit Concludes

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed artificial intelligence and Iran, among other topics, during the state visit that is wrapping up on Friday, according to circulating reports.

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The president himself posted to Truth Social on Friday morning that it was a “very productive meeting.”

“Tremendous things will be happening. Like almost everyone else, he seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE,” Trump wrote.

“That would be ‘SUPER!’ Everyone last night agreed, also,” he continued.

On the conflict with Iran, the Chinese government has been heavily scrutinized for its role in aiding the Islamic Republic, which U.S. Ambassador to China David Purdue said was directly brought up by the president to Xi.

“President Trump made it very clear again yesterday,” Purdue told CNBC on Friday morning, saying that it was stated previously that any “direct or indirect” help is “totally unacceptable.”

U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue says President Trump made it clear to President Xi yesterday that any help given to Iran in the war is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/ECWO3PCxYG — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) September 25, 2026

An administration source tells me we will get more information on Monday about the trade agreements with China. I am told we will get a detailed paper about what sources tell me will be historic purchases announced. Also those sources say additional tariff exemptions will be… — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) September 25, 2026

There are also expected to be some developments when it comes to trade between the United States and China, with additional details likely coming early next week, according to Fox Business.

First Lady Melania Trump hosted a state dinner on Thursday night, which included some of Washington, D.C.’s most powerful, as well as tech’s top businessmen, including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg.

On Friday, the state visit will conclude with Trump, Xi, the First Lady, and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan going to the National Archives for a tour.

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