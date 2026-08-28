New Mexico Governor Candidate Deb Haaland Lied About ICE. Here's What Really Happened.

Deb Haaland wants to be the next governor of New Mexico, and voters should know that she'd probably turn the state into a sanctuary for illegal aliens, after she took to social media to smear ICE as "terrorizing" the community

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I will not stay silent while ICE terrorizes our communities. pic.twitter.com/LSpgZ7vzcU — Deb Haaland (@DebHaalandNM) August 19, 2026

"Hi everyone. Deb Haaland here at the La Familia Medical Center," she said. "About an hour ago, I was alerted, we came right over, we were told that ICE agents had barreled through the parking lot, endangering people as they were walking to and from their cars all to arrest the father of an 11-year-old child."

"They left an 11-year-old child by themselves in this parking lot, which is absolutely unacceptable," Haaland continued. "The community launched into action to help the family and I want you to know that I will do whatever I can to keep our communities safe."

That means sanctuary for illegal aliens, of course.

And Haaland is lying by omission. That "father" has a lengthy rap sheet. Bill Melugin identified him as illegal alien Edgar Chacon-Miranda.

Deb Haaland, the Democratic nominee for governor of New Mexico, says ICE “terrorized” the community after arresting a “father”.@AliBradleyTV reports DHS ID’d the “father” as illegal alien Edgar Chacon-Miranda, who has a rap sheet for criminal sexual penetration, child abuse,… https://t.co/GwqjLJeTPq — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 26, 2026

Chacon-Miranda's record includes criminal sexual penetration, child abuse, child abandonment, and battery against a household member.

He seems lovely.

Via @DHSgov “On August 19, ICE conducted a targeted enforcement operation and arrested Edgar Chacon-Miranda, a criminal illegal alien. He was arrested inside the parking lot of the La Familia Medical Center Pharmacy after officers observed him park there. Chacon-Miranda’s… https://t.co/t3i8YDPcex pic.twitter.com/IwMRlP5sC3 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) August 26, 2026

Once again, Democrats go to bat for the absolute worst people.

New Mexico needs to reject this radical. https://t.co/Z8NpKKzSXw — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 27, 2026

Yes, they do.

It's clear that Haaland will obstruct ICE efforts in her state, and leave guys like Chacon-Miranda in the community, despite have a rap sheet with some of the most vile crimes. Instead, they pretend these are simply "fathers" who are swept up by a rogue government agency.

That is not true. ICE keeps our communities safe and — more to the point – enforces the immigration laws Congress has passed.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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