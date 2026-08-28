DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

New Mexico Governor Candidate Deb Haaland Lied About ICE. Here's What Really Happened.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 28, 2026 2:15 PM
Advertisement
New Mexico Governor Candidate Deb Haaland Lied About ICE. Here's What Really Happened.
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Deb Haaland wants to be the next governor of New Mexico, and voters should know that she'd probably turn the state into a sanctuary for illegal aliens, after she took to social media to smear ICE as "terrorizing" the community

Advertisement

"Hi everyone. Deb Haaland here at the La Familia Medical Center," she said. "About an hour ago, I was alerted, we came right over, we were told that ICE agents had barreled through the parking lot, endangering people as they were walking to and from their cars all to arrest the father of an 11-year-old child."

"They left an 11-year-old child by themselves in this parking lot, which is absolutely unacceptable," Haaland continued. "The community launched into action to help the family and I want you to know that I will do whatever I can to keep our communities safe."

That means sanctuary for illegal aliens, of course.

And Haaland is lying by omission. That "father" has a lengthy rap sheet. Bill Melugin identified him as illegal alien Edgar Chacon-Miranda.

Chacon-Miranda's record includes criminal sexual penetration, child abuse, child abandonment, and battery against a household member.

Recommended
Greg Gutfeld Schools Jessica Tarlov Over Her False Claims About ICE Amy Curtis Trump Admin Sends a Warning to Allies Funding Iran As the US Severs UAE Bank From the Dollar Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

He seems lovely.

Once again, Democrats go to bat for the absolute worst people.

Yes, they do.

It's clear that Haaland will obstruct ICE efforts in her state, and leave guys like Chacon-Miranda in the community, despite have a rap sheet with some of the most vile crimes. Instead, they pretend these are simply "fathers" who are swept up by a rogue government agency.

That is not true. ICE keeps our communities safe and — more to the point – enforces the immigration laws Congress has passed.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NEW MEXICO
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Schools Jessica Tarlov Over Her False Claims About ICE

Greg Gutfeld Schools Jessica Tarlov Over Her False Claims About ICE

Amy Curtis
Trump Admin Sends a Warning to Allies Funding Iran As the US Severs UAE Bank From the Dollar

Trump Admin Sends a Warning to Allies Funding Iran As the US Severs UAE Bank From the Dollar

Dmitri Bolt
Scott Bessent Is Coming for Soros, CAIR, the SPLC, and the Left’s Tax-Exempt Empire

Scott Bessent Is Coming for Soros, CAIR, the SPLC, and the Left’s Tax-Exempt Empire

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos