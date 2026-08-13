Here's What We Know About ICE's Latest Deportations

There were a handful of significant deportations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the past week of convicted criminals who were in the United States illegally from a variety of countries, Townhall has first learned.

Advertisement

“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE are arresting and deporting illegal aliens from our country. In the last week, we’ve deported killers, drunk drivers, rapists, and violent assailants,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement Thursday.

“It’s no wonder that crime rates across the country have fallen to historic lows. Deporting illegal aliens saves lives. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are making America safe again,” Mullin added.

Honduran national Lezman Donery Gomez Lopez was deported last Thursday after a prior conviction for felony burglary, according to DHS. Floyd TaylerCanadian national Floyd Tayler was deported last Friday, and he faced fourth-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment convictions.

Also deported last Friday was Guatemalan national Francisco Lux Juarez, who was convicted of “rape – strongarm.”

Meanwhile, Yero Lee, a South Korean national convicted in an attempted murder case, was deported last Tuesday.

Daniel Romero-Alverez

Daniel Romero-Alverez, a Mexican national, was convicted of entering the country again illegally and “voluntary manslaughter." He was also previously arrested for driving under the influence, according to DHS.

There were approximately 51,000 arrests by federal immigration authorities last month, with over 1,600 daily, according to Fox News. The southern border has also largely gone quiet since the Trump administration started, as there has not been any "releases" in 14 months as of July, according to United States Customs and Border Protection.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.