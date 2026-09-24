Rep. Delia Ramirez Just Exposed the Democrats' Radical Open Borders Agenda

The Democrats will abolish ICE if they regain power. There's no question about that. What it really means is they will abolish our immigration laws, too, because without an enforcement mechanism for those laws, they're moot.

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Rep. Delia Ramirez is making this very clear, with her announcement — said in Spanish — that she will abolish not just ICE but the entire Department of Homeland Security.

Representative Delia Ramirez announces, in Spanish, her intention to abolish the Department of Homeland Security.



“…our people will no longer have to live in fear.” pic.twitter.com/w6jU3Qcn2T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2026

"We are going to abolish the Department of Homeland Security and create a new department, where we completely strip ICE and CBP of their funding and authority, as well as the authorities they are using to track you and keep lists of you," Ramirez said.

"Instead, we are going to create a Department of Community Safety," she continued, "where immigration will no longer be handled by a department that likes to call immigrants terrorists whenever it suits them."

"So our people will no longer have to live in fear because of an unjust system," Ramirez added. "So today, we are coming together to introduce the Reimagining Safety Act, a legislative initiative that will propel the community to be at the center. And the people who are here with us are the reason for this legislation. They have created this legislation and together we will take it to Congress so that we can end the Department of Homeland Security, abolish ICE, end CBP, and truly create a community safety system for everyone."

So amnesty and open borders it is.

So, @TheDemocrats said it, they want OPEN BORDERS with NO ONE PROTECTING OUR COUNTRY, except the gun less Democrats. https://t.co/UZgFq1o3nA — RJJ (@ron65169) September 24, 2026

Great platform to run on in the midterms, Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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