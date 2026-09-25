AZ Democrat Joanna Mendoza Purged Her Social Media Posts, Too. Here's What They Said.

All the Democrats are running the same playbook: hide their radical beliefs, campaign as a moderate, and promise to govern as far-left extremists if they win the election. It worked for Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, and they're hoping to replicate her success in other races. Several Democrats have been caught deleting old social media posts and videos, including Abdul El-Sayed and William Lawrence, who are both running in Michigan. El-Sayed deleted hundreds of YouTube videos in which he said we need to abolish the Fourth of July because he hates fireworks and to replace the Second Amendment with a "right to healthcare." Lawrence's deleted posts included an admission that he hates the nuclear family and wants to abolish it.

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Now in Arizona, Joanna Mendoza has deleted several of her posts to hide her crazy beliefs.

Here's more:

Democrat JoAnna Mendoza undertook a sweeping purge of her online social media accounts before launching her campaign for a key Arizona U.S. House district, removing a number of posts related to policing, LGBTQ+ equality, systemic racism and other topics. Archived internet records show how Mendoza has shifted her messaging since she ran for the Arizona Senate in 2020, when COVID-19 pandemic-era progressivism was reaching a peak. Mendoza, a Marine Corps veteran and former political operative seeking to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, spoke out against racism in several of the deleted posts, as protests over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer were roiling the nation.

What exactly was in some of those posts?

Well, Mendoza believed that "racism is killing the planet," and that "systemic racism is quite literally in the air we breathe."

Arizona Democrat Joanna Mendoza thinks that racism is killing the planet, that "Systemic racism is quite literally in the air we breath. #GreenNewDeal," has attacked "privileged cis men" aka men, and advocated to brainwash kids about protesting and to get them "started young."… https://t.co/KfolYCtgad pic.twitter.com/zYFNy1oLFk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 24, 2026

Mendoza also attacked "privileged cis men" in a 2020 post and called for the indoctrination of children into her far-left radical policies.

On June 7, 2020, Mendoza wrote on X, "We must teach our kids what we are fighting for. If we want our children to join us in fighting the good fight, we must to teach them [sic] what that looks like. Get'em started young so that future generations are no longer plagued by this cancer known as systemic racism."

What's clear is Mendoza would enact and support policies to end "systemic racism," which would undoubtedly be, in and of themselves, racist and discriminatory. Especially towards "privileged cis men."

The National Republican Congressional Committee slammed Mendoza for hiding her true beliefs too. In addition to her beliefs about racism "killing the planet" and being "quite literally in the air we breathe," Mendoza also deleted posts to cover up her extreme record which included lobbying for massive tax hikes, supporting defunding the police and pushing open borders. Mendoza cheated on her own taxes while pushing to raise taxes on Arizonans. She was also caught on camera telling a crowd to "slap me" if she ever said she's "bipartisan."

"Far-left lobbyist Joanna Mendoza called our police officers ‘an occupying army,’ lobbied to raise taxes on groceries and cheated on her own taxes," said NRCC Spokesperson Ben Petersen. "Mendoza scrubbing her social media showed she knows how toxic her far-left views are with voters."

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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