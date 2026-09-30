Bill Maher Dropped a New Nickname for This Era in Congress

Last Friday, Bill Maher gave this era of Congress a new nickname: accidental bipartisanship. He’s not wrong. I thought I’d never see the day this comedian would vote for a Republican. Now he’s open to it if the Democrats remain committed to communism and other nutty ideas. He’s also yearning for the days of bipartisan cooperation, which has become anathema on both sides. I’m indifferent, as we’ve done plenty under Trump without the help of flaccid Democrats. But he does make an argument that isn’t insane. He noted that there have been great strides in reducing drug-related deaths.

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Fentanyl deaths are down 55 percent, cocaine deaths 37 percent, heroin deaths 89 percent, and fatal methamphetamine overdoses are down 34 percent. Where did the bipartisan cooperation occur? Joe Biden made Narcan more readily available, but Trump's border closure and actions against the drug cartels also helped.

Bipartisanship is such a dirty concept now that we can only practice it in secret, like how Republicans are with homosexuality. pic.twitter.com/tM4BqafBuL — Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 26, 2026

He argued that crime is down due to underreported increases in mass surveillance, a la Flock cams, as well as the social safety net that provides desperate Americans with some relief. But it also helps when there is a “badass” FAFO president like Trump, who you know will throw your ass in jail if you break the law.

The problem is, Bill, and you’ve spoken about this ad nauseam now: today’s Democrats are too insane to work with.

These are the people who have turned a masking rule at a lesbian bar into a civil war in Greenfield, Massachusetts. They allow anyone in, even those who can’t pay the cover, so as you’d expect, it’s a failing bar. They relaxed a masking rule, and everyone went bananas. There hasn’t been a COVID case here in two years.

The New York Times’ Jonathan Swan and The Atlantic’s James Kirchick were the guests.

Bill Maher BREAKS DOWN the PURE INSANITY of the viral Massachusetts lesbian bar nearly canceled by the “tolerant left” for daring to hold ONE mask-free night a week just to stop BLEEDING MONEY. “Of course, the tolerant left did what they always do, became very intolerant and… pic.twitter.com/s606Um5qEZ — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) September 27, 2026

Bill Maher: “[The woke Massachusetts l*sbian bar is] not the only place we've seen people wearing [masks]. All these DSA meetings. I see pictures of people on the street. What is your take on why people five years after a pandemic [are wearing a mask]? You studied the human… pic.twitter.com/ejCZWo0DkX — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) September 27, 2026

Here’s what's going on at the Last Ditch Bar. It's in Massachusetts. It's a very woke bar, which is fine. They're making their mission statement ‘For dykes, tr*nss*xuals, gender freaks, workers, and friends.’ I love the way workers and friends are fourth and fifth on the list, which is fine. I've been called a freak myself, all right? I'm all for freaks.” “But economically, it wasn't working. Because even though there was a cover charge, if you couldn't pay, they wouldn't make you pay. Homeless, they were welcome in there. Not the cops, but the homeless. But also, it was masked. This is why I was asking the doc about this… You had to have a mask. So, because they're losing money. One of the owners was living in her truck. They said, ‘Okay, one night a week, let's make it Saturday night. Maybe we can pay the bills and keep the staff paid if we just have one night a week where it's mask optional.’” “And, of course, the tolerant left did what they always do, became very intolerant and left. And statements like, ‘People like you killed disabled people in the name of your own leisure and convenience.’ And, ‘I hope your venue gets firebombed.’ This, this is what I'm talking about. This level of hatred that is out there. What, what is your take?” James Kirchick: “This is one of the reasons I don't frequent l*sbian bars.”

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Kirchick also expounded on the insanity within the LGBT community and its extremism, which is now chipping away at support for gay marriage. It’s because these folks are forcing it, and really being too gung-ho about what they do in the bedroom.

Even an openly gay Atlantic writer is now FED UP with LGBTQ virtue signaling.



And he’ll probably get canceled for saying this.



On Bill Maher, James Kirchick spent 2 full minutes warning that “queer extremism” is DESTROYING support for gay marriage, and he actually nails it.… pic.twitter.com/tcnYkOtBjT — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 26, 2026

Swan later noted that Trump losing the 2020 election was likely the best thing for him, as it allowed him to regroup politically and come back stronger than ever, winning all seven swing states, the popular vote, and the Electoral College. COVID wouldn’t cannibalize his second term, which is true, but we also had to endure our nation being directed by unelected officials and being totally rudderless. He also spoke about the recent spat between the White House, CNN, Politico, and MS Now, but got reminded that the Obama administration was also atrocious, with Kirchick rehashing the 44th president allowing his DOJ to seize phone records of reporters.

New York Times reporter Jonathan Swan just got a stunning reality check from both Bill Maher and author James Kirchick.



Swan was spiraling over President Trump barring CNN and MS NOW from the White House, until Kirchick reminded him of some of the Obama-era media scandals.… pic.twitter.com/GopA8f61qD — Overton (@overton_news) September 26, 2026

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