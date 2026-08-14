Tom Tiffany Has a Plan for Wisconsin, While David Crowley Has Progressive Platitudes

The notion that Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was the moderate in the Wisconsin Democrat gubernatorial primary has been dispelled in the 72 hours following his razor-thin victory on Tuesday. Crowley eked out an eyebrow-raising 0.42 percent win over Francesca Hong, who conceded the race early Wednesday morning.

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But almost out of the gate, it became clear that there was no daylight between Crowley and Hong, with Crowley saying his policies are no different from Hong's. This includes defunding the police, a conversation that Crowley says we need to have.

Crowley is vowing to protect illegal aliens from deportation and to block ICE from working in the state to protect Wisconsinites from illegal alien gang bangers, drug dealers, abusers and rapists.

🚨 WATCH: David Crowley vows to protect illegal aliens from deportation and prevent immigration law from being enforced in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/pzz5y9lAXA — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 13, 2026

"You need a governor who is going to protect our most vulnerable populations and not be a part of a federal immigration agenda that Donald Trump has created," Crowley said.

He also supports giving driver's licenses and taxpayer-funded tuition to illegal aliens, too. As well as banning local law enforcement from asking about immigration status.

Do you support giving driver's licenses to illegal aliens?



*David Crowley raises his hand*



Do you support giving taxpayer-funded college tuition to illegal aliens?



*David Crowley raises his hand*



Do you think law enforcement should be banned from asking about immigration… pic.twitter.com/k6T3ZbtAR3 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 12, 2026

That's not an agenda that serves Wisconsin. It's activism.

In fact, his entire campaign hinges on defeating MAGA, without providing any solid policy plans for Wisconsin voters.

Wisconsin Democrat David Crowley says he is running for Governor to stop "MAGA extremism."



Crowley has no agenda to help Wisconsinites; he's only focuses on attacking Republicans and President Trump. pic.twitter.com/XCGtoAPuKN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 12, 2026

And every one of us has something much bigger to unite around, and that is keeping MAGA extremism from bringing the chaos we see in Washington to our neighborhoods right here in the state of Wisconsin," Crowley said.

So clean parks, functioning fountains, lower crime rates are a bad thing for Wisconsin communities? The only "chaos" is from the Left rioting and vandalizing things.

Crowley also praised Francesca Hong, with whom he plans to campaign.

David Crowley praises Francesca Hong — who called to defund the police and cancel Thanksgiving:



“Her campaign reminded people across Wisconsin that there are no long-shots when it comes to believing in a better future.” pic.twitter.com/m6SjQGscwe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 12, 2026

"I especially want to thank Rep. Francesca Hong," he said. "Her campaign reminded people across Wisconsin that there are no long shots when it comes to believing in a better future and fighting to expand opportunities to every family. That kind of passion strengthens our democracy, and I look forward to earning their support."

Dem guv nominee David Crowley on voters who think the party establishment “pushed out” Hong: “This isn’t establishment vs progressive. This isn’t insider vs outsider. This is Democrats defeating a MAGA extremist in Congressman Tom Tiffany and that’s what we should be focused on” pic.twitter.com/gKFDYmSZfy — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) August 12, 2026

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In Milwaukee County, Mitchell International Airport has been repairing its moving walkways for years.

Today is a good day to remind people that David Crowley is running for governor of the great state of Wisconsin, but for years has been unable to fix the moving walkway at the state's largest airport in his backyard.



Wisconsin needs a real problem-solver like @TomTiffanyWI. pic.twitter.com/MjBSoTQACw — Chad Doran (@doranchad) August 13, 2026

The $12 million project has been delayed by mismanagement and now it won't be completed until the end of 2035, involves removing the walkway completely, and will cost $22 million.

Holy cow. Jules just made this 10x worse for David Crowley. Only government could possibly screw up a project this badly. Let's examine:



❌Walkway broken for years, turning Milwaukee County into a punching bag

❌Crowley & co. finally allocate $220,000 JUST FOR DESIGNING A PLAN… https://t.co/VGe3YILBoN pic.twitter.com/vhBgPUGTNN — Chad Doran (@doranchad) August 13, 2026

Crowley would be a disaster for Wisconsin businesses, too, removing parts of the Milwaukee 7, part of the Milwaukee Chamber of Commerce plan to draw businesses to the area.

A Crowley governorship will be a disaster for Wisconsin manufacturing. How do I know this?



Below is a screenshot of a portion of the Milwaukee 7 website. The Milwaukee 7 is is part of the Metro Milwaukee Chamber of Commerce, the group that markets Southeast Wisconsin to… pic.twitter.com/qdKUn3TFGo — The Badger Pundit (@JamesBohnWI) August 12, 2026

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The post reads:

1. Evers tried to get rid of the Manufacturing and Agriculture tax credit (first line) raising the income tax rate on manufacturing firms from 0.4% to 7.9%, 12th highest in the nation. Crowley will likely do the same. 2. Crowley has already said he's going to gut right-to-work (line 3). 3. And more than likely, the Democrats will make equipment investment subject to the sales tax (Hong was especially vocal on that) (line 2)

And there was no difference between Crowley's policies and Hong's. Except for data centers.

NBC: “Can you name one issue where you disagree most with Francesca Hong?”@DavidCCrowley: “Data centers.”



So, not abolishing the police or prisons? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/RppLoygWNv — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Tiffany is out in every corner of the state pushing his common sense agenda: lower property taxes, lower utility bills, make home ownership accessible and affordable, and improving education.

"We are going to bring this message of common sense to people across the state of Wisconsin and turn Wisconsin RED in November."



- @TomTiffanyWI pic.twitter.com/UW9InySrQm — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 12, 2026

"I'm so grateful for the support of people across the state of Wisconsin to be our nominee," Tiffany said. "We started nearly a year ago on this quest to bring affordability and accountability to state government."

.@TomTiffanyWI: "We are competing in every corner of this state because we think common sense is going to prevail. I think it's a bipartisan issue that people want lower property taxes and utility bills kept under control." pic.twitter.com/XiarYqlPBo — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 13, 2026

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"Our strategy is the same since we started nearly a year ago. It's a 72-county strategy. There's been a few times where Republicans haven't been vigorous in places like Dane County, which is Madison. We are competing at every corner of this state because we just think common sense is going to prevail. And I think it's a bipartisan issue that people want lower property taxes, they want their utility bills kept under control, those things that are all about affordability. That's not a partisan issue," Tiffany said.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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