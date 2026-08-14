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Tom Tiffany Has a Plan for Wisconsin, While David Crowley Has Progressive Platitudes

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 14, 2026 5:30 PM
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Tom Tiffany Has a Plan for Wisconsin, While David Crowley Has Progressive Platitudes
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The notion that Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was the moderate in the Wisconsin Democrat gubernatorial primary has been dispelled in the 72 hours following his razor-thin victory on Tuesday. Crowley eked out an eyebrow-raising 0.42 percent win over Francesca Hong, who conceded the race early Wednesday morning.

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But almost out of the gate, it became clear that there was no daylight between Crowley and Hong, with Crowley saying his policies are no different from Hong's. This includes defunding the police, a conversation that Crowley says we need to have. 

Crowley is vowing to protect illegal aliens from deportation and to block ICE from working in the state to protect Wisconsinites from illegal alien gang bangers, drug dealers, abusers and rapists.

"You need a governor who is going to protect our most vulnerable populations and not be a part of a federal immigration agenda that Donald Trump has created," Crowley said.

He also supports giving driver's licenses and taxpayer-funded tuition to illegal aliens, too. As well as banning local law enforcement from asking about immigration status.

That's not an agenda that serves Wisconsin. It's activism.

In fact, his entire campaign hinges on defeating MAGA, without providing any solid policy plans for Wisconsin voters.

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And every one of us has something much bigger to unite around, and that is keeping MAGA extremism from bringing the chaos we see in Washington to our neighborhoods right here in the state of Wisconsin," Crowley said.

So clean parks, functioning fountains, lower crime rates are a bad thing for Wisconsin communities? The only "chaos" is from the Left rioting and vandalizing things.

Crowley also praised Francesca Hong, with whom he plans to campaign.

"I especially want to thank Rep. Francesca Hong," he said. "Her campaign reminded people across Wisconsin that there are no long shots when it comes to believing in a better future and fighting to expand opportunities to every family. That kind of passion strengthens our democracy, and I look forward to earning their support."

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In Milwaukee County, Mitchell International Airport has been repairing its moving walkways for years.

The $12 million project has been delayed by mismanagement and now it won't be completed until the end of 2035, involves removing the walkway completely, and will cost $22 million.

Crowley would be a disaster for Wisconsin businesses, too, removing parts of the Milwaukee 7, part of the Milwaukee Chamber of Commerce plan to draw businesses to the area.

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The post reads:

1. Evers tried to get rid of the Manufacturing and Agriculture tax credit (first line) raising the income tax rate on manufacturing firms from 0.4% to 7.9%, 12th highest in the nation.  Crowley will likely do the same.

2. Crowley has already said he's going to gut right-to-work (line 3).

3. And more than likely, the Democrats will make equipment investment subject to the sales tax (Hong was especially vocal on that) (line 2)

And there was no difference between Crowley's policies and Hong's. Except for data centers.

Meanwhile, Tiffany is out in every corner of the state pushing his common sense agenda: lower property taxes, lower utility bills, make home ownership accessible and affordable, and improving education.

"I'm so grateful for the support of people across the state of Wisconsin to be our nominee," Tiffany said. "We started nearly a year ago on this quest to bring affordability and accountability to state government."

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"Our strategy is the same since we started nearly a year ago. It's a 72-county strategy. There's been a few times where Republicans haven't been vigorous in places like Dane County, which is Madison. We are competing at every corner of this state because we just think common sense is going to prevail. And I think it's a bipartisan issue that people want lower property taxes, they want their utility bills kept under control, those things that are all about affordability. That's not a partisan issue," Tiffany said.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | WISCONSIN
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