DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Francesca Hong Promises to Use 'Force' Against ICE Agents in Wisconsin

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 04, 2026 2:00 PM
Advertisement
Francesca Hong Promises to Use 'Force' Against ICE Agents in Wisconsin
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Francesca Hong has vowed to block ICE from operating in Wisconsin if she's elected governor in November, and even if she tries to moderate her position during the campaign, it's clear where she stands. Wisconsin would be a sanctuary state for illegal aliens and all the crime and welfare fraud they bring.

Advertisement

And to combat ICE, Hong sure makes it sound like she's willing to get violent.

"And I assure you, I will be fighting to protect every single Wisconsinite because I'm the only candidate in this race who will meet ICE with the force and fury required to keep us all safe," Hong said.

The crowd then began chanting "Block ICE."

There you have it, folks. Hong will welcome illegal aliens to Wisconsin and not protect Wisconsinites against them.

She's bipolar and was institutionalized, so yes. This isn't far off base.

They don't want to lead. They want to destroy America.

Recommended
Madison Police Removed the Autonomous Zone, and It Wasn't Peaceful Amy Curtis The Latest Target in Zohran Mamdani's War on Wealth Might Surprise You Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Far too many people are falling for it. Look at that audience.

This is (D)ifferent, of course.

This is what the Democrats do. They foment violence against ICE and other law enforcement because they don't want law enforcement that actually arrests criminals and deports illegal aliens. Don't be fooled, however. Hong — like all socialists — will use their own version of law enforcement to arrest and imprison anyone they deem an enemy of the socialist revolution. Look at what Minnesota did to Shiloh Hendrix.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | SANCTUARY CITIES | WISCONSIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Madison Police Removed the Autonomous Zone, and It Wasn't Peaceful

Madison Police Removed the Autonomous Zone, and It Wasn't Peaceful

Amy Curtis
The Latest Target in Zohran Mamdani's War on Wealth Might Surprise You

The Latest Target in Zohran Mamdani's War on Wealth Might Surprise You

Dmitri Bolt
Did Francesca Hong Really Say This About Her Son?

Did Francesca Hong Really Say This About Her Son?

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos