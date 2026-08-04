Francesca Hong Promises to Use 'Force' Against ICE Agents in Wisconsin

Francesca Hong has vowed to block ICE from operating in Wisconsin if she's elected governor in November, and even if she tries to moderate her position during the campaign, it's clear where she stands. Wisconsin would be a sanctuary state for illegal aliens and all the crime and welfare fraud they bring.

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And to combat ICE, Hong sure makes it sound like she's willing to get violent.

Democrat Socialist Francesca Hong incites violence against law enforcement to defend criminal illegal aliens:



“I'm the only candidate in this race who will meet ICE with the force and fury required to keep us all safe.” pic.twitter.com/afhGoGP04D — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2026

"And I assure you, I will be fighting to protect every single Wisconsinite because I'm the only candidate in this race who will meet ICE with the force and fury required to keep us all safe," Hong said.

The crowd then began chanting "Block ICE."

There you have it, folks. Hong will welcome illegal aliens to Wisconsin and not protect Wisconsinites against them.

Hong sounds like she escaped from an insane asylum.😳 — Crazy Rolls On (@Dragontail110) August 3, 2026

She's bipolar and was institutionalized, so yes. This isn't far off base.

The DSA is full of people who hate America.



Why would anyone let such people LEAD it? https://t.co/VAn3ypyjRJ — Scott Paterno, Shabbos Goy (@ScottPaterno) August 4, 2026

They don't want to lead. They want to destroy America.

Remember when Democrats said the border wall was “racist”?



Now they’re doing the same thing with ICE—portraying immigration enforcement itself as the problem.



Different target, same political playbook. And too many people are falling for it again. https://t.co/fBetqxMoIQ — American Nightmare 🇺🇸 (@thewakeninq) August 4, 2026

Far too many people are falling for it. Look at that audience.

Insurrection is on the ballot. https://t.co/WWuahRKz5r — R. Carlos DePascale (@Trump_Lake2024) August 4, 2026

This is (D)ifferent, of course.

Another tyrant wanting violence against law enforcement. https://t.co/DPUNYLEAe0 — CLars (@ChrisLarsenWI) August 4, 2026

This is what the Democrats do. They foment violence against ICE and other law enforcement because they don't want law enforcement that actually arrests criminals and deports illegal aliens. Don't be fooled, however. Hong — like all socialists — will use their own version of law enforcement to arrest and imprison anyone they deem an enemy of the socialist revolution. Look at what Minnesota did to Shiloh Hendrix.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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