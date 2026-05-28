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Tipsheet

Will Francesca Hong Deploy the National Guard Against ICE Agents If She's Elected WI Governor?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 28, 2026 2:30 PM
Will Francesca Hong Deploy the National Guard Against ICE Agents If She's Elected WI Governor?
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

We can see why Wisconsin Democrats might want to end socialist Francesca Hong's run for governor. In addition to defunding the police, she also has a radical proposal for dealing with ICE operations in the state of Wisconsin: use the National Guard to arrest ICE agents who are protecting Wisconsinites from illegal aliens.

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Assembly Rep. Francesca Hong, a leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate, said on a left-wing podcast that if elected governor of Wisconsin, she would deploy the National Guard to arrest ICE agents in order to protect illegal immigrants living in the state, the Heartland Post has learned exclusively.

“I don’t want us to continue to rely on law enforfement,” Hong said during an October 31st appearance on Resistance Radio, “but if the National Guard has to be out here arresting ICE agents, you have to meet state-sanctioned violence with, you know, parts of the state sometimes.”

Hong, a Democratic Socialist who has repeatedly made inflammatory anti-ICE comments, was responding to a question from Resistance Radio host Dane Snudden about the importance of Wisconsin’s next governor adequately resisting President Trump.

"Fighting for Wisconsin people, knowing that you have the responsibility to protect everyone, it's gotta be done through both policy and communications and actions that set the tone," Hong said. "I don't want us to continue to rely on law enforcement, but if the National Guard has to be out here arresting ICE agents, that's ... you have to meet state-sanctioned violence with, you know, parts of the state sometimes."

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE WISCONSIN

Understand this, Wisconsin voters: Francesca Hong will make Wisconsin a haven for illegal aliens and criminals. She will abolish police, decriminalize everything, and turn Wisconsin into East Minnesota.

They do not. The chaos and societal collapse is the point.

Very wrong.

Make no mistake: there will still be law enforcement under Hong. But instead of arresting violent criminals, drug dealers, thieves and other criminals, they will arrest citizens who speak out against her regime and offend her socialist principles.

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This isn't borderline insurrectionist rhetoric. It is insurrectionist rhetoric.

"Our National Guard members take an oath to defend Wisconsin and the United States — not serve as a Socialist secret police force deployed against federal law enforcement," the user notes.

Yes. Choose carefully. Vote for Tom Tiffany and end this insanity.

The crazy stops when we vote them out of office.

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Like her Democrat colleague, Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Hong believes others should 'put their bodies on the line' for her political causes.

And no, Hong does not want to protect everyone. By abolishing the police and targeting ICE, she's protecting criminals and illegal aliens. Law-abiding Wisconsin residents will be the victims of their crimes.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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