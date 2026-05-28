Will Francesca Hong Deploy the National Guard Against ICE Agents If She's Elected WI Governor?

We can see why Wisconsin Democrats might want to end socialist Francesca Hong's run for governor. In addition to defunding the police, she also has a radical proposal for dealing with ICE operations in the state of Wisconsin: use the National Guard to arrest ICE agents who are protecting Wisconsinites from illegal aliens.

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EXCLUSIVE: Francesca Hong, the leading Democratic candidate for Governor of Wisconsin, said that, if elected, she would deploy the National Guard to arrest ICE agents in the state. pic.twitter.com/GbftCCSG6L — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) May 28, 2026

Here's more:

Assembly Rep. Francesca Hong, a leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate, said on a left-wing podcast that if elected governor of Wisconsin, she would deploy the National Guard to arrest ICE agents in order to protect illegal immigrants living in the state, the Heartland Post has learned exclusively. “I don’t want us to continue to rely on law enforfement,” Hong said during an October 31st appearance on Resistance Radio, “but if the National Guard has to be out here arresting ICE agents, you have to meet state-sanctioned violence with, you know, parts of the state sometimes.” Hong, a Democratic Socialist who has repeatedly made inflammatory anti-ICE comments, was responding to a question from Resistance Radio host Dane Snudden about the importance of Wisconsin’s next governor adequately resisting President Trump.

"Fighting for Wisconsin people, knowing that you have the responsibility to protect everyone, it's gotta be done through both policy and communications and actions that set the tone," Hong said. "I don't want us to continue to rely on law enforcement, but if the National Guard has to be out here arresting ICE agents, that's ... you have to meet state-sanctioned violence with, you know, parts of the state sometimes."

🚨 Wisconsin Democrats leading candidate for Governor, Francesca Hong says she would deploy the National Guard to arrest ICE Agents for simply enforcing federal law.



“You have to meet state-sanctioned violence with parts of the state sometimes.”



Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/BrPSopeSSC — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 28, 2026

Understand this, Wisconsin voters: Francesca Hong will make Wisconsin a haven for illegal aliens and criminals. She will abolish police, decriminalize everything, and turn Wisconsin into East Minnesota.

Hong just can't help herself. The DSA types simply do not support civilized society. — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) May 28, 2026

They do not. The chaos and societal collapse is the point.

Something very wrong with Hong. — Haz (@Michael_Haz) May 28, 2026

Very wrong.

You can see her struggling with the mental gymnastics of trying to justify abolishing law enforcement and using it to enforce HER will on the state. — Wisconsin Nationalist (@WiNationalist) May 28, 2026

Make no mistake: there will still be law enforcement under Hong. But instead of arresting violent criminals, drug dealers, thieves and other criminals, they will arrest citizens who speak out against her regime and offend her socialist principles.

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The Democrat frontrunner for Governor, Francesca Hong, wants to weaponize the Wisconsin National Guard against ICE agents in order to protect criminal illegal immigrants and defend sanctuary cities.



That’s borderline insurrectionist rhetoric.



Our National Guard members take an… https://t.co/OBHYzcEnbZ — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) May 28, 2026

This isn't borderline insurrectionist rhetoric. It is insurrectionist rhetoric.

"Our National Guard members take an oath to defend Wisconsin and the United States — not serve as a Socialist secret police force deployed against federal law enforcement," the user notes.

In Francesca's vision for Wisconsin, criminal illegal aliens are welcome while Americans whose job it is to enforce our laws will be marked for roundup and detention.



Choose carefully. — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) May 28, 2026

Yes. Choose carefully. Vote for Tom Tiffany and end this insanity.

First it was “abolish the police.”



Now @FrancescaHongWI says she would deploy the Wisconsin National Guard to arrest ICE agents if they try to remove criminal illegal aliens.



Wisconsin Democrats just keep finding new ways to get crazier. https://t.co/LlYfGGMC5i — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) May 28, 2026

The crazy stops when we vote them out of office.

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Ah @FrancescaHongWI



I'm sure members of the National Guard will line up to get arrested or killed so you can protect illegal aliens. https://t.co/t8HSdO3JhO — Wisco_Knight Returns (@Wisco__Knight) May 28, 2026

Like her Democrat colleague, Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Hong believes others should 'put their bodies on the line' for her political causes.

And no, Hong does not want to protect everyone. By abolishing the police and targeting ICE, she's protecting criminals and illegal aliens. Law-abiding Wisconsin residents will be the victims of their crimes.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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