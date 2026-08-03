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John Kennedy Torched John Thune for Being a Coward on the SAVE America Act

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 03, 2026 8:05 PM
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John Kennedy Torched John Thune for Being a Coward on the SAVE America Act
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Cam wrote earlier today, we might have a deal to avert a government shutdown in September. That deadline loomed amid the 2026 midterms, when one would think Democrats were salivating over the prospect of creating maximum chaos in the final critical stages of this election cycle. Alas, there seems to be a bipartisan appetite to avoid that situation. 

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Unlike the fight over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, House and Senate Republicans seem to be on the same page. Still, one Republican senator isn’t thrilled with the deal, noting the absence of movement on the SAVE America Act. 

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Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) thinks that Sen. John Thune (R-SD) is making a serious blunder in not pushing this bill, sitting idle because he supposedly can’t get the votes. That’s all talk, no action nonsense. They voted on portions of it, which was another dog-and-pony show: Thune, people track this and know what’s going on. The Bush-era tactics won’t work this time. While not a deluge, there is a growing chorus of senators who want to nix the August recess to pass this crucial bill. He also made the point that no one cares about Trump nominees being confirmed.  

Sen. Darlene Graham (R-SC) is even open to nuking the filibuster to get it done.

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Yet, we’ve learned there are some 15-20 Republican senators who are panican scum, unable to see that this institutional deference won’t save them, won’t score them points, and will only lead to Democrats chopping them at the knees, as they’ve said they will get rid of the filibuster without hesitation. 

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News Topics FILIBUSTER | GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
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