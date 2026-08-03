John Kennedy Torched John Thune for Being a Coward on the SAVE America Act

As Cam wrote earlier today, we might have a deal to avert a government shutdown in September. That deadline loomed amid the 2026 midterms, when one would think Democrats were salivating over the prospect of creating maximum chaos in the final critical stages of this election cycle. Alas, there seems to be a bipartisan appetite to avoid that situation.

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🚨 JUST IN: The US Senate 89-4 has ADVANCED legislation blocking a government shutdown through the 2026 midterms, into December



The Senate takes summer vacation DAYS from now.



Vote on the SAVE AMERICA ACT! pic.twitter.com/D4EOBy7qgJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 3, 2026

After the most shutdown-y Congress in US history, a whopping 89-4 vote to advance the CR extending government funding into Dec. 11



Nos: Kaine, Paul, Warren and Sanders — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) August 3, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: The US Senate has OVERWHELMINGLY voted to advance the House’s CR, which would keep the government open until December 11, 89-4



This goes to show how much the uniparty works together when they’re trying to go on vacation. pic.twitter.com/34GfXbmXPk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 3, 2026

House and Senate Rs are on the same page on govt funding – on length, desire for clean CR, & motivation to complete our work before the deadline. It’s simply a matter of adding the anomalies that the WH has requested. Bipartisan effort underway to accomplish all of these things. https://t.co/vcHQNZ7x76 — Ryan Wrasse (@RWrasse) July 22,

Unlike the fight over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, House and Senate Republicans seem to be on the same page. Still, one Republican senator isn’t thrilled with the deal, noting the absence of movement on the SAVE America Act.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) thinks that Sen. John Thune (R-SD) is making a serious blunder in not pushing this bill, sitting idle because he supposedly can’t get the votes. That’s all talk, no action nonsense. They voted on portions of it, which was another dog-and-pony show: Thune, people track this and know what’s going on. The Bush-era tactics won’t work this time. While not a deluge, there is a growing chorus of senators who want to nix the August recess to pass this crucial bill. He also made the point that no one cares about Trump nominees being confirmed.

Sen. Kennedy says Thune is making a “huge mistake” if he doesn’t turn to the budget resolution soon, and knocked the majority leader for his floor speech today touting Senate Republicans’ historic pace of confirming Trump’s nominees



Kennedy said that when he’s talking to voters… — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) August 3, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Sen. John Kennedy indicates Leader John Thune should STAY AND FIGHT for the SAVE America Act, rather than go on vacation because "we don't have the votes"



Get the votes! Force it through reconciliation!



It's ALL WORTH IT for secure elections 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dipebmp5RW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 3, 2026

Sen. Darlene Graham (R-SC) is even open to nuking the filibuster to get it done.

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🚨 JUST IN: Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) just came out in support of NUKING the filibuster for the SAVE America Act



She's now SCORCHING Senate leadership for planning August recess 🔥



"What's up with recess anyway?! Who gets a MONTH off from work? I think we should stay there and… pic.twitter.com/hxtJrue2yw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 3, 2026

Yet, we’ve learned there are some 15-20 Republican senators who are panican scum, unable to see that this institutional deference won’t save them, won’t score them points, and will only lead to Democrats chopping them at the knees, as they’ve said they will get rid of the filibuster without hesitation.

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