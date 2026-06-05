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Tipsheet

Francesca Hong Will Turn Wisconsin Into a Sanctuary State

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 05, 2026 7:30 AM
Francesca Hong Will Turn Wisconsin Into a Sanctuary State
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Wisconsin's leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Francesca Hong, is not shy about telling voters exactly how she'll govern. One of the things she promises to do is make sure that ICE cannot operate freely in the Dairy State, going so far as to say she'll call up the National Guard to arrest ICE agents who are protecting our communities from illegal aliens.

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She warned the other day that ICE is still enforcing the duly enacted immigration laws passed by prior Congresses, and has launched a page that lets illegal aliens know what their rights are.

The families can be deported together, too.

Yes, it is.

That's exactly what this is. Hong doesn't want 'safe communities,' she wants to abolish ICE, scrap law enforcement, abolish prisons, and spend massive amounts of money on socialist 'public safety' programs that do not work.

Like all Democrats and socialists, yes.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WISCONSIN

When Hong tells you who she is, believe her.

That probably doesn't poll well. That's why.

It is dangerous and deadly to turn any city or state into a sanctuary for criminal illegal aliens. And they're all criminals, because they all broke federal law to be here.

Hong would welcome them with open arms.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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