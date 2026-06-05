Francesca Hong Will Turn Wisconsin Into a Sanctuary State

Wisconsin's leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Francesca Hong, is not shy about telling voters exactly how she'll govern. One of the things she promises to do is make sure that ICE cannot operate freely in the Dairy State, going so far as to say she'll call up the National Guard to arrest ICE agents who are protecting our communities from illegal aliens.

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She warned the other day that ICE is still enforcing the duly enacted immigration laws passed by prior Congresses, and has launched a page that lets illegal aliens know what their rights are.

ICE is still active in Wisconsin. Arrests are ongoing statewide and spreading into new communities.



We just launched a new page with know-your-rights information, emergency legal contacts across Wisconsin, and our Keep Families Together package.https://t.co/DjF03c92Bf pic.twitter.com/GthvV0DiZl — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) June 3, 2026

The families can be deported together, too.

Self-deportation is always an option. pic.twitter.com/pjYGs6U4Jq — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) June 3, 2026

Yes, it is.

Franny colludes with illegal aliens over the safety of American citizens. — Wisco_Knight Returns (@Wisco__Knight) June 3, 2026

That's exactly what this is. Hong doesn't want 'safe communities,' she wants to abolish ICE, scrap law enforcement, abolish prisons, and spend massive amounts of money on socialist 'public safety' programs that do not work.

So you’re pro-crime? — WestWiscoHusker (@HuskerInSota) June 3, 2026

Like all Democrats and socialists, yes.

Looks like Francesca Hong accidentally left out one of her key proposals: deploying the Wisconsin National Guard to arrest ICE agents and protect criminal illegal aliens.



As voters learn more about her record, Hong is desperately scrambling to distance herself from her past… https://t.co/5bjso6ApZA pic.twitter.com/DO9Z8k5eTG — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) June 3, 2026

When Hong tells you who she is, believe her.

Why did @FrancescaHongWI leave out that she said she would use the National Guard to arrest federal immigration agents?



Guess her consultants are trying to clean it up. https://t.co/NEM9IuhToj pic.twitter.com/tZqULZnpJB — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) June 3, 2026

That probably doesn't poll well. That's why.

It is dangerous and deadly to turn any city or state into a sanctuary for criminal illegal aliens. And they're all criminals, because they all broke federal law to be here.

Hong would welcome them with open arms.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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