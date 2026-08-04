We Know That When This Dark Money Anti-ICE Group Says Something to Roy Cooper, He'll Do It





Former North Carolina Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper made a solemn promise: to coddle illegal aliens, even the most violent thugs roaming the state. He shot down repeated attempts from the state legislature to enhance public safety in this area. He’s earned the moniker ‘killer Cooper’ with these shoddy, soft-on-crime initiatives to appease the radical far left, which is peculiar in a state that’s divided evenly politically. The Tar Heel State is seldom decided months out from Election Day. The final two weeks are when most folks here make their decision, and usually, proto-communists aren’t the ones winning persuasion awards.

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But if you are held hostage by dark, moneyed anti-ICE interests, you must bow down. Roy did that, and he will keep doing it if he’s elected to the United States Senate in November. So, who is the group Cooper is accountable to? Well, that would be Siembra NC.

They received $600,000 from the George Soros network, claim that law enforcement's origins trace back to retrieving runaway slaves, and organized training workshops on how to monitor Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. In other words, be as annoying as possible and possibly get yourself the Renee Good with bullets to the face for trying to run over federal agents—these people are crazy.

It’s simple: people who shouldn’t be here must be deported. Criminal aliens at the front of the line, sure, but all illegal immigrants can and should be subject to swift deportation. Yet, Cooper’s weak stance on this issue allowed this individual, Carlos Fernandez Rosales, to walk freely, despite an ICE detainer. Look at his criminal record.

Also, this tragic hit-and-run incident from 2025:

On January 14, ICE announced the arrest of Julio Cesar Xocop-Vicente, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala who killed Amber Paris, a 15-year-old girl and American citizen after running a stop sign while speeding and striking her with his vehicle. On November 24, 2025, Xocop-Vicente was speeding through a residential neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina when he ran a stop sign and struck the 15-year-old with his vehicle. He then immediately fled the scene on foot. Amber Paris was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma. She passed away on December 18, 2025. […] While Xocop-Vicente was arrested by local law enforcement the next day and charged with driving without a license, reckless driving, and felony hit-and-run, the soft-on-crime and pro-illegal criminal illegal alien policies of Charlotte, North Carolina mayor Vi Lyles and other politicians allowed him walk free on bond before ICE could file an immigration detainer. Worse, local authorities then dismissed his driving without a license charge on December 2, 2025, while Paris was still fighting for her life. This is also the second time that Mayor Lyles’ Charlotte has allowed this criminal illegal alien to walk free and avoid deportation after an arrest. He was convicted in 2023 for driving under the influence and driving without a license and had a criminal record that includes a previous arrest for assault on a female.

Cooper and his pals just love these criminal aliens killing, assaulting, and pillaging across North Carolina.

And if Siembra NC says so, well, I guess it’s good enough for a simple-minded Democrat.

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