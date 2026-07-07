A Congressional Candidate Calls for an Uprising Against President Trump

The Democratic Party has a major problem with radicals in their ranks. In Wisconsin, the 'transgender' staffer of a Congressional candidate called for a 'trans jihad' and for followers to kill Republicans. Last year, Democrats told Axios that their radical base was demanding politicians risk arrest or physical harm to advance a progressive agenda. Minnesota's Lt. Governor, Peggy Flanagan, told Leftists to 'put their bodies on the line' to protect illegal aliens; two Minnesota residents were subsequently killed after one hit a federal agent with her SUV and another got into a physical altercation with federal agents.

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In places like New York, California, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, Democrats have passed anti-mask laws in a futile attempt to force ICE agents to reveal their faces, so that Leftist foot soldiers can identify, harass, and target ICE agents and their families. In Minneapolis, a Cities Church pastor worked with ICE, and the Left used that as justification for storming the church, terrifying the congregants, and harassing children.

Now, a Democrat running for Congress in North Carolina is calling for a violent uprising against President Trump and his administration.

Democrat nominee for Congress in NC-09 Richard Ojeda calls for a violent uprising against the Trump admin:



“The only way we get rights back is for fighting for them! That’s it. Bleeding for them! Dying for them!”



There’s something seriously wrong with this guy pic.twitter.com/Na2M89Szoj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2026

"And this is something that we cannot tolerate," Ojeda said. "This is the United States of America. We are losing more rights every single day. And the only way we get rights back is by fighting for them. That's it. Bleeding for them. Dying for them. Because that's how this ... works."

Sure sounds like a call to violence.

"There’s something seriously wrong with this guy" That's describes 90% of the Democratic party these days. They're either Communists, cheering assassinations, want to murder people, start a revolution, putting kids in front of drag queeens or screaming about imaginary genocides — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 6, 2026

This is accurate.

What rights has he lost?



They can’t ever answer that. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 7, 2026

Not a single right has been lost.

A West Virginia state Senator, Robert Karnes, also said that he served with Ojeda in the West Virginia state Senate, and that Ojeda had issues even back then.

I served with him in the WV Senate.



Unless something has changed his wife is his guardian.



Crazy ain't the half of it. — Robert Karnes (@SenatorKarnes) July 6, 2026

Ojeda served in the state senate from 2016 to 2019.

He was calling for violence on @StephenM in October last year



He should’ve been in handcuffs back then.



Guys a lunatic. https://t.co/P42vPgdFkU — 0HOUR1 (@__0HOUR1_) July 6, 2026

That's not surprising, and yes, he seems unwell.

Ojeda's campaign is not happy that their guy is in the spotlight.

NC Congressional candidate Richard Ojeda’s team is FREAKING OUT over my post where I shared a clip of him in his own words calling for a violent uprising



They’re really mad that it’s going viral



. @Ojeda4America will be very sad if it gets shared! https://t.co/LZc63OW4mz pic.twitter.com/owhk3E2vV5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 7, 2026

"Hi all — I'm on Richard's campaign staff. There is an insane and totally false post going viral from a right-wing influencer," Dorra wrote. "See below. We would encourage you to find it and let people know in the comments that it's completely false. Richard would never call for a violent uprising. The only uprising he supports is one that involves voting, volunteering, and expressing your First Amendment rights to free speech."

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Really?

Let's revisit what Ojeda said:

"And the only way we get rights back is by fighting for them. That's it. Bleeding for them. Dying for them."

People don't bleed and die by voting, volunteering, or exercising free speech.

He is perhaps the most honest Democrat alive.



They want you dead. @Ojeda4America https://t.co/u9RnKI1evP — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) July 6, 2026

This is not wrong.

This guy belongs in an insane asylum, not Congress. https://t.co/1GYs7wHKYv — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) July 6, 2026

Considering the latest crop of Congressional candidates, Congress may be the insane asylum.