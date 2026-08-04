We Can See Why Democrats Didn't Want Francesca Hong to Be Their Nominee

There has been a deluge of videos and stories about Francesca Hong, the dues-paying, card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) who will likely be the Democrats' nominee for Wisconsin governor. In the last couple of days, Hong has called for the dissolution of the Madison autonomous zone, was busted hoping to "86" President Trump, and even lamented her "proximity to whiteness" because her 10-year-old son has a white father.

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Hong went on CNN, too, where she didn't deny that she would ban Thanksgiving if given the chance and doubled down on her plan to abolish prisons and defund the police. But that's barely scratching the surface, and we haven't even reached the general election yet.

So here's more of her insanity, so Wisconsin voters outside of Dane and Milwaukee Counties can know exactly who Hong is.

First and foremost, Hong returns to her commitment to "safety," a broad and vague term that's a cover for her real agenda: abolishing prisons and defunding the police. Instead of putting criminals, including violent criminals, behind bars, Hong wants to waste billions of taxpayer dollars on free housing, free food, free education (but not school choice), and free healthcare. That's her "safety" plan.

Pod Save: "You said you wanted to abolish the police who exist to uphold white supremacy. How have your views on policing evolved?"



Hong: "My views have only become stronger in that I am serious about safety." pic.twitter.com/aTlifF0fD3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2026

"My views have only become stronger in that I'm serious about public safety and I will not abolish the police. My views are that people are struggling right now and need basic needs met. And I want to focus on stopping violent crime and giving law enforcement the resources and the training that we need but ensure that we're also holding accountable law enforcement that does not follow the law," Hong said.

Just two weeks ago, Hong called the officer-involved shooting of a career criminal, Corey Ruiz, an "execution." She has not evolved. She will defund the police, and she's lying to voters.

Here's older video of her calling to "decrease the prison population" and abolish the police.

Francesca Hong (likely nominee in WI):



"Decrease our prison population"

"Abolish the police" pic.twitter.com/QM9Fy6iWxC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 3, 2026

"Abolishing policing is one segment of reforming and re-evaluating our criminal justice system," she said. "Using the funds ... eliminating funds for the police needs to be put into rehabilitation services, mental health services for those in prison, making sure that we are looking at decreasing our prison populations."

Hong also said police enforce the laws with "state-sanctioned violence" so we have to dismantle police unions and defund the police.

Francesca Hong: "Police officers enforce the law with state sanctioned violence... We have to dismantle police unions... and defund the police." pic.twitter.com/Q4agbtLZX7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 3, 2026

"Police officers enforce the law with state-sanctioned violence and then get excused for violating people's rights because they aren't expected to know the law," she said. "Minneapolis police spent nearly five million dollars implementing trainings, increasing diversity, repairing to strengthen frayed relationships between cops and communities. It didn't work."

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Gee, and she thinks spending billions on free stuff will?

"We have to dismantle police unions, end qualified immunity," Hong continued, "and start funding social services that work with domestic abuse cases, family services, and public education."

The first time Hong spoke on the floor of the Wisconsin General Assembly, she began with a land acknowledgment and her pronouns.

This was the first time Francesca Hong ever spoke on the floor of the Wisconsin General Assembly:



"I'd like to acknlowdge that this building and everyone in it are on occupied Ho-Chunk land and my pronouns are she/her/hers." pic.twitter.com/guM570LUmY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2026

"Good afternoon, everyone. First, I would like to acknowledge that this building and all of it are on occupied Ho-Chunk land and to clarify that the lady from the 76th pronouns are she/her/hers," said a masked up Hong. "To begin with speech, I wanted to read out a testimony."

The clip mercifully cuts off there.

But race is a big part of Hong's platform, too. And she wants to make "racial identity" and talk of race "ubiquitous" in our schools.

Francesca Hong says she wants to make "racial identity and talking about the role of race ubiquitous in school classrooms." pic.twitter.com/Ij8z7GtC2E — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2026

"Introducing legislation to add Asian Americans to school curricula when in terms of, you know, adding us onto American Indians, black Americans, and Hispanics in terms of citizenship requirements for what needs to be in curriculum for school boards," Hong said. "Going back to making sure that talking about racial identity and the role of race is ubiquitous in classrooms."

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What about teaching kids to read, write, and do math instead?

Speaking of race, Hong sees white supremacy not just in Culver's restaurants or her own son, but in the service industry as a whole.

Francesca Hong: "The service industry is rooted in white supremacy. The history of tipping is racist." pic.twitter.com/hOPQEuQtqK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 3, 2026

"In the service industry, we are finally having this conversation about how our industry really did come from and kind of is rooted in white supremacy," Hong said. "That tipping in and of itself, if we look at the history of tipping and how racist it is, and has kept wages low for black people for a very long time. And if you look at tipping now how different the scales are in terms of who receives higher percentage of the tips over other folks."

This racism in tips only exists in the heads of leftists like Hong.

Hong also thinks that men and boys belong in female locker rooms.

Democrat’s presumptive nominee Francesca Hong supports biological males in women’s locker rooms . This is on the record:



Wisconsin, show up tomorrow and make it known that her communist filth is not welcome here. https://t.co/GbhqfVAwBz pic.twitter.com/jMYrBesTVi — Wisconsin College Republicans (@WICRs) August 3, 2026

"There are very few instances in which this is happening at various levels of sports," Hong said. "You know, I think that right now kids, we should let kids play sports." No one is not letting kids play sports.

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Boys can play with boys, even if they "identify" as girls.

Hong also campaigned with Rep. Ilhan Omar and streamer Hasan Piker, saying they're part of her "broad coalition."

Francesca Hong on whether appearing with Ilhan Omar and Hasan Piker is a risk: “It would be a risk not to try to build the broadest coalition possible.” pic.twitter.com/JNsXxG6pBA — Hope Karnopp (@hopekarnopp) August 2, 2026

"It would be a risk not to try to build the broadest coalition possible," Hong said. Hasan Piker said America deserved 9/11, he wants to kill capitalists, and he praises Cuba among many other problematic things. Ilhan Omar has had questions about her involvement in the massive welfare fraud in her state and other corruption. But sure, that's a "broad coalition."

Even Reddit users know that Hong is presenting a bad public face.

“We can make Hong have charisma” - screams the Redditor. My gosh, do these people ever stop to read what they type up?! pic.twitter.com/l5r6O20Pod — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) August 4, 2026

"We can MAKE her have charisma and get out of her comfort zone," the post read. "Because that's what's needed to win. Once the primary is over, it's all hands on deck to go all out like never before and get Hong to go bigger. We CAN make a difference in the campaign."

You cannot teach charisma. You cannot make someone likable or charming. So far, Hong has presented herself as a crazy woman who can't give straight answers to questions. No wonder Democrats fear her.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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