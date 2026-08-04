Madison's Mayor Also Calls for an End to the City's Autonomous Zone

Madison Democrats are realizing that city's BLM-inspired "autonomous zone," which popped up at the intersection of Williamson and Baldwin after the July 22 officer-involved shooting of career criminal Corey Ruiz, is politically damaging to their gubernatorial chances. When Republican Tom Tiffany called for an end to the autonomous zone after it popped up, his Democratic socialist opponent Francesca Hong attacked him for it.

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Then, yesterday, Hong suddenly came out and said the autonomous zone needs to end. It's too little, too late, of course. Hong herself called Ruiz's shooting an "execution" and fomented the anger that led to the encampment. Calling for it to end also made her socialist comrades angry at her, too.

Now Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants the zone to end, too.

There is real harm being done to local businesses & residents in the Marquette Neighborhood. Neighbors are losing income & jobs, who will not be able to make rent. Employees are being laid off & businesses are on the verge of closing forever.https://t.co/QMYl0d9J0w pic.twitter.com/mWcVokBo8S — Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway (@SatyaForMadison) August 3, 2026

Here's more:

“I want to thank the Madison community for their patience as we work to reopen the intersection of Williamson Street and Baldwin Street, while also ensuring that those who want to visit a memorial will have space to do so. City of Madison staff and community partners have been actively delivering the message that the best path forward is for the occupation to end peacefully so the real work of healing the community and enacting change can begin. There is real harm being done to local businesses and residents in the Marquette Neighborhood. We are hearing from neighbors who are losing income and even jobs, and who will not be able to make rent. We are hearing from employees who are being laid off and businesses that are on the verge of closing permanently. Those who are dismissing or downplaying these concerns are not helping to advance a just cause; they are dividing our city at a time when we need to come together more than ever.

Does she realize she's the mayor? That she could order police to go in and clear out the encampment?

According to law enforcement sources, Madison police and first responders were advised not to go there, which meant anyone who had a medical emergency, crime, or fire in that area was just out of luck. As we reported, at least one resident said she lost her income stream because she provided private lessons from her home and her students would not travel to the area due to safety concerns.

What this really is is a pitch to try and help Francesca Hong, of course. Republicans and conservatives like this writer will keep hammering her on the autonomous zone — one Hong herself encouraged and praised — throughout the general election.

Send. In. The. Police.https://t.co/dtMaKWon3Q — Daniel Buck, “Youngest Old Man in Ed Reform” (@MrDanielBuck) August 3, 2026

We suspect the encampment dwellers will not go quietly.

I hope no one at the CRAZ reads this. They don't take kindly to people, particularly white people, who aren't 100% behind them. Even then, they might still beat you up just for fun. — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) August 4, 2026

It will get ugly, and they will resist.

I used to live in Seattle, and I’m not interested in going through another “Summer of Love” in Wisconsin.



FIX IT. Because you know Seattle didn’t bother until people were murdered.



Be better. It’s not that hard. — Potential Spam (@corrcomm) August 3, 2026

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The only reason Hong and Rhodes-Conway are calling for an end to this is because of the election. If it wasn't a midterm year, if Hong wasn't running for governor, we'd see much worse than this. The blunt truth is the people in the encampment do not care. They do not care about the residents who can't get help. They do not care about the businesses and workers losing money.

They will justify this terrorizing behavior by saying Ruiz died, and that being inconvenienced — even to the point of losing your job or your housing — pales in comparison to someone dying. The problem is Ruiz was not an innocent victim. He was a man with 40-plus prior arrests, including for violent felonies. He pulled a knife on police and paid the price for it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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