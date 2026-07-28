Francesca Hong's Campaign Just Got Busted for Lying About Her Views on the Senate

Over the weekend, the co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Megan Romer, told Fox News that the DSA planned to abolish our borders and give amnesty to all illegal aliens. Romer also confirmed that the platform included abolishing ICE, prisons, the Senate, the presidency, and the Supreme Court, and defunding the Pentagon.

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Republican Tom Tiffany, who is running for Wisconsin governor, called out his likely Democratic opponent, Francesca Hong, warning Wisconsin that Hong would do the same things in the Dairy State if she's elected.

This sounds a lot like DSA-backed @FrancescaHongWI.



Does she want to abolish the police? Yep.



Does she want to abolish prisons? Absolutely.



Did she call for abolishing the U.S. Senate? Yes.



Socialism is knocking on Wisconsin’s door. This November, we slam it shut. https://t.co/xEo8kKPIow — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) July 26, 2026

Hong's campaign communications director Allison Geyer told Fox News that Tiffany was lying about Hong's record.

"Tom Tiffany is once again telling lies and inventing quotes, because he can't run on his record. Rep. Hong has never called for abolishing the U.S. Senate. Tiffany cannot produce a single statement where she did, because it doesn't exist. She has spoken about police and prison abolition in the past as an aspirational goal, but it is not her current position, and it's not something she will pursue as governor. She does not support replacing the presidency with the Supreme Court. Eliminating national borders isn't her position either, and it's not even part of the official DSA platform. DSA is a membership organization, not a political party. Rep. Hong is not endorsed by DSA national, and doesn't agree with everything in its national program," Geyer said.

There's just one problem with this.

Hong did, in fact, call for the abolition of the Senate on February 13, 2021.

Abolish the Senate. https://t.co/ndlENp9x2n — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) February 13, 2021

Whoops.

And here's a screenshot in case Hong deletes it.

Geyer is really bad at her job.

Direct quote from @FrancescaHongWI’s campaign to Fox News: “Rep. Hong has never called for abolishing the U.S. Senate. Tiffany cannot produce a single statement where she did, because it doesn't exist.”



Apparently, they forgot about this post. https://t.co/2QIb0AhTCG — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) July 28, 2026

They clearly did.

Hong might want to get a new communications director.

It would be hilarious if Hong wasn't looking to turn Wisconsin into East Minnesota. Look at the craziness she's fomented in Madison in the wake of the officer-involved shooting of Corey Ruiz.

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We have no reason to believe Hong, a member of the DSA, wouldn't enact their policies. Geyer says the abolition of borders and other parts of the DSA's agenda—as outlined by their co-chair—aren't actually part of the party's platform, and Geyer says it's not even a party. It is, and it's infiltrating and taking over the Democratic Party.

Tom Tiffany is right: Wisconsin needs to shut the door on Hong.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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